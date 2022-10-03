2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship format has been unveiled, with the LIV Golf event played in the Miami area at the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Fla.

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship field is 48 players.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship field is made up of many top players as well as a variety of lesser-known players, with all 12 four-person teams in the tournament.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship format

The LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship format is a three-day event. The field is divided into groups while playing a team-based event with 12 four-person teams competing for a $50 million purse awarded to the top teams. There is no cut.

The 12 teams in the field are seeded based on the team points earned by each squad throughout the first seven events of the series. The winning team of each event has earned 32 points, while teams finishing ninth through 12th earn zero points.

On the first day of the event, the top four teams will receive a bye. Teams ranked fifth through 12th will compete against each other in four separate match-play competitions. The fifth, sixth and seventh seeds will pick their opponents in order, with the eighth-seeded team getting the last remaining team. All four competitions will begin concurrently in a shotgun start. There will be three simultaneous matches: two singles matches and one alternate-shot match, so all four players will compete. The matches will all be played until a winner is determined, with each match winner earning 1 point for their team. The team with the most points wins that competition and moves on to the semifinals on Day 2.

On the second day of the tournament, the top four teams will enter the competition and pick their opponents that survived Day 1 based on their overall seeding. The same format will apply. The four remaining teams after Day 2 will move on to the final round.

On the third and final day of the tournament, the format changes. All 16 players from the four teams will compete in twosomes, with team captains playing together. The team total will be the combined four 18-hole scores from the players on the team. The team with the lowest total score will win.

In the event of a tie, a sudden-death playoff will commence until a winner is determined.