2022 The Ascendant LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Ascendant LPGA final leaderboard is headed by winner Charley Hull, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

Hull won in a Sunday shootout in Texas, with a final round of 7-under 64 to beat Xiyu Lin by a shot on 18-under 268.

Lydia Ko finished alone in third place on 16-under total, once again contending in an LPGA event in a season where she is tops on tour in strokes gained: short game.

Hull won the $2555,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse.

The Ascendant LPGA recap notes

Hull picks up the win in the 28th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in her LPGA Tour career and this season.

By winning the event, Hull earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 80 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

2022 The Ascendant LPGA final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

