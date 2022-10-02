2022 The Ascendant LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2022 The Ascendant LPGA final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/02/2022 at 4:39 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 The Ascendant LPGA final leaderboard is headed by winner Charley Hull, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

Hull won in a Sunday shootout in Texas, with a final round of 7-under 64 to beat Xiyu Lin by a shot on 18-under 268.

Lydia Ko finished alone in third place on 16-under total, once again contending in an LPGA event in a season where she is tops on tour in strokes gained: short game.

Hull won the $2555,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse.

The Ascendant LPGA recap notes

Hull picks up the win in the 28th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in her LPGA Tour career and this season.

By winning the event, Hull earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 80 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

2022 The Ascendant LPGA final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Charley Hull -18 67 64 71 64 266 $255,000
2 Xiyu Lin -17 65 68 69 65 267 $154,808
3 Lydia Ko -16 70 66 67 65 268 $112,302
4 Atthaya Thitikul -12 66 67 72 67 272 $86,874
T5 Cheyenne Knight -11 71 68 71 63 273 $63,567
T5 Moriya Jutanugarn -11 67 68 70 68 273 $63,567
T7 Lizette Salas -10 66 72 69 67 274 $44,921
T7 So Yeon Ryu -10 69 68 68 69 274 $44,921
9 Celine Boutier -9 68 69 66 72 275 $37,717
10 Lexi Thompson -8 67 70 69 70 276 $34,326
T11 Lilia Vu -7 72 73 69 63 277 $27,986
T11 Wichanee Meechai -7 73 70 68 66 277 $27,986
T11 Nasa Hataoka -7 70 73 67 67 277 $27,986
T11 Albane Valenzuela -7 69 71 69 68 277 $27,986
T11 A Lim Kim -7 71 68 67 71 277 $27,986
T16 Ruoning Yin -6 76 68 65 69 278 $21,613
T16 Madelene Sagstrom -6 69 68 70 71 278 $21,613
T16 Pornanong Phatlum -6 71 68 67 72 278 $21,613
T16 Lindy Duncan -6 69 65 72 72 278 $21,613
T20 Yealimi Noh -5 73 70 70 66 279 $18,477
T20 Ally Ewing -5 74 70 68 67 279 $18,477
T20 Ayaka Furue -5 69 70 73 67 279 $18,477
T20 Emily Kristine Pedersen -5 68 67 72 72 279 $18,477
T24 Allison Emrey -4 74 71 67 68 280 $15,595
T24 Jennifer Kupcho -4 71 70 70 69 280 $15,595
T24 Jessica Korda -4 69 66 76 69 280 $15,595
T24 Frida Kinhult -4 72 68 68 72 280 $15,595
T24 Maddie Szeryk -4 67 70 67 76 280 $15,595
T29 Daniela Darquea -3 71 71 70 69 281 $12,798
T29 Brooke M. Henderson -3 76 66 69 70 281 $12,798
T29 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -3 72 69 70 70 281 $12,798
T29 Yaeeun Hong -3 71 70 69 71 281 $12,798
T29 Gaby Lopez -3 70 68 72 71 281 $12,798
T34 Linnea Johansson -2 74 69 70 69 282 $10,425
T34 Georgia Hall -2 70 69 74 69 282 $10,425
T34 Karis Davidson -2 70 70 71 71 282 $10,425
T34 Ariya Jutanugarn -2 68 69 71 74 282 $10,425
T34 Narin An -2 71 67 69 75 282 $10,425
T39 Emma Talley -1 73 71 69 70 283 $8,814
T39 Danielle Kang -1 71 72 70 70 283 $8,814
T39 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -1 70 69 73 71 283 $8,814
T42 Pauline Roussin E 73 71 74 66 284 $7,967
T42 Yuka Saso E 73 70 70 71 284 $7,967
T44 Gerina Mendoza 1 72 73 68 72 285 $6,950
T44 Brittany Altomare 1 71 72 70 72 285 $6,950
T44 Matilda Castren 1 71 71 70 73 285 $6,950
T44 Stephanie Meadow 1 71 71 70 73 285 $6,950
T44 Jeongeun Lee5 1 72 71 68 74 285 $6,950
T49 Ashleigh Buhai 2 73 72 71 70 286 $5,606
T49 Amanda Doherty 2 74 71 70 71 286 $5,606
T49 Haeji Kang 2 72 72 70 72 286 $5,606
T49 Ruixin Liu 2 71 73 70 72 286 $5,606
T49 Caroline Masson 2 73 70 69 74 286 $5,606
T49 Brittany Lang 2 72 69 70 75 286 $5,606
T49 Sarah Schmelzel 2 69 71 71 75 286 $5,606
T56 Alana Uriell 3 74 71 71 71 287 $4,746
T56 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 3 71 73 72 71 287 $4,746
T56 Caroline Inglis 3 75 70 70 72 287 $4,746
T59 Anna Nordqvist 4 75 70 73 70 288 $4,125
T59 Jasmine Suwannapura 4 73 70 75 70 288 $4,125
T59 Lauren Coughlin 4 72 71 75 70 288 $4,125
T59 Celine Herbin 4 74 69 71 74 288 $4,125
T59 Jeongeun Lee6 4 73 68 73 74 288 $4,125
T59 Stacy Lewis 4 69 72 72 75 288 $4,125
T65 Lauren Hartlage 5 71 73 77 68 289 $3,644
T65 Katherine Perry-Hamski 5 72 72 76 69 289 $3,644
T65 Aditi Ashok 5 74 71 74 70 289 $3,644
T65 Tiffany Chan 5 71 72 76 70 289 $3,644
T65 Bailey Shoemaker (a) 5 72 72 73 72 289 $0
T65 Megan Khang 5 73 69 73 74 289 $3,644
T71 Allisen Corpuz 6 75 69 73 73 290 $3,370
T71 Gemma Dryburgh 6 72 73 70 75 290 $3,370
T73 Sophia Schubert 7 74 71 75 71 291 $3,284
T73 Kelly Tan 7 73 72 72 74 291 $3,284
75 Jennifer Song 8 70 71 76 75 292 $3,221
76 Min Lee 9 76 69 73 75 293 $3,182
77 Ryann O'Toole 10 73 72 72 77 294 $3,141
T78 Ayako Uehara 11 73 72 77 73 295 $3,082
T78 Christina Kim 11 74 71 73 77 295 $3,082
80 Cydney Clanton 12 71 74 75 76 296 $3,023

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.