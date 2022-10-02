2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/02/2022 at 2:38 pm
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 03: Winners of the team competition amateur Maeve Danaher and playing partner Michael Hoey of Northern Ireland pose for a photograph with their trophys on the Swilcan Bridge during Day Four of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course on October 03, 2021 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)


The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Callum Shinkwin and Alex Acquavella, who earned the DP World Tour pro-am win with a victory at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Shinkwin and Acquavella, who plays off a four handicap and is a gallery owner, shot 9-under 63 in the final round at the Old Course to win on 37-under 251. That was good enough for a three-shot win over Christiaan Burke and Bruce Mitchell.

Rory McIlroy and his father, Gerry, played together and finished tied for eighth place.

As the professional, Shinkwin won the $50,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the pro-am. Shinkwin finished tied for second in the pro competition, with Ryan Fox winning the pro tournament.

2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Callum Shinkwin and Alex Acquavella (4) -37 61 66 61 63 251 $50,000
2 Christiaan Burke and Bruce Mitchell (8) -34 59 66 61 68 254 $30,000
T3 Ewen Ferguson and Nikesh Arora (10) -33 61 73 59 62 255 $17,500
T3 Sam Bairstow and Oliver Baker (7) -33 62 67 65 61 255 $17,500
T5 Marcel Siem and Jim Davidson (3) -31 59 68 64 66 257 $6,667
T5 Connor Syme and Ronan Keating (5) -31 61 72 60 64 257 $6,667
T5 Johannes Veerman and Will Ahmed (4) -31 60 65 66 66 257 $6,667
T8 Rory McIlroy and Gerry McIlroy (2) -30 66 69 59 64 258 $5,000
T8 Hennie Du Plessis and Schalk Burger (9) -30 60 73 62 63 258 $5,000
T10 Benjamin Hebert and Andrew White (4) -29 63 65 67 64 259 $5,000
T10 Billy Horschel and Mark Noble (2) -29 67 66 60 66 259 $5,000
T10 Lucas Bjerregaard and Ric Kayne (6) -29 63 71 60 65 259 $5,000
T13 Adri Arnaus and Nicholas Jonsson (2) -28 59 73 63 65 260 $5,000
T13 Oliver Bekker and Matthew Stillman (7) -28 63 70 61 66 260 $5,000
T13 Richard Mansell and Anthony Wreford (6) -28 64 66 63 67 260 $5,000
T16 Stephen Gallacher and Alison White (4) -27 66 67 60 68 261 $5,000
T16 Niklas Norgaard Møller and John Hegarty (4) -27 62 67 65 67 261 $5,000
T16 Danny Willett and Jimmy Dunne (8) -27 65 67 63 66 261 $5,000
19 Thriston Lawrence and Gaynor Rupert (2) -24 62 68 63 71 264 $5,000
20 Francesco Laporta and Shantanu Narayen (5) -23 64 71 60 70 265 $5,000

