2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Callum Shinkwin and Alex Acquavella, who earned the DP World Tour pro-am win with a victory at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
Shinkwin and Acquavella, who plays off a four handicap and is a gallery owner, shot 9-under 63 in the final round at the Old Course to win on 37-under 251. That was good enough for a three-shot win over Christiaan Burke and Bruce Mitchell.
Rory McIlroy and his father, Gerry, played together and finished tied for eighth place.
As the professional, Shinkwin won the $50,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the pro-am. Shinkwin finished tied for second in the pro competition, with Ryan Fox winning the pro tournament.
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Callum Shinkwin and Alex Acquavella (4)
|-37
|61
|66
|61
|63
|251
|$50,000
|2
|Christiaan Burke and Bruce Mitchell (8)
|-34
|59
|66
|61
|68
|254
|$30,000
|T3
|Ewen Ferguson and Nikesh Arora (10)
|-33
|61
|73
|59
|62
|255
|$17,500
|T3
|Sam Bairstow and Oliver Baker (7)
|-33
|62
|67
|65
|61
|255
|$17,500
|T5
|Marcel Siem and Jim Davidson (3)
|-31
|59
|68
|64
|66
|257
|$6,667
|T5
|Connor Syme and Ronan Keating (5)
|-31
|61
|72
|60
|64
|257
|$6,667
|T5
|Johannes Veerman and Will Ahmed (4)
|-31
|60
|65
|66
|66
|257
|$6,667
|T8
|Rory McIlroy and Gerry McIlroy (2)
|-30
|66
|69
|59
|64
|258
|$5,000
|T8
|Hennie Du Plessis and Schalk Burger (9)
|-30
|60
|73
|62
|63
|258
|$5,000
|T10
|Benjamin Hebert and Andrew White (4)
|-29
|63
|65
|67
|64
|259
|$5,000
|T10
|Billy Horschel and Mark Noble (2)
|-29
|67
|66
|60
|66
|259
|$5,000
|T10
|Lucas Bjerregaard and Ric Kayne (6)
|-29
|63
|71
|60
|65
|259
|$5,000
|T13
|Adri Arnaus and Nicholas Jonsson (2)
|-28
|59
|73
|63
|65
|260
|$5,000
|T13
|Oliver Bekker and Matthew Stillman (7)
|-28
|63
|70
|61
|66
|260
|$5,000
|T13
|Richard Mansell and Anthony Wreford (6)
|-28
|64
|66
|63
|67
|260
|$5,000
|T16
|Stephen Gallacher and Alison White (4)
|-27
|66
|67
|60
|68
|261
|$5,000
|T16
|Niklas Norgaard Møller and John Hegarty (4)
|-27
|62
|67
|65
|67
|261
|$5,000
|T16
|Danny Willett and Jimmy Dunne (8)
|-27
|65
|67
|63
|66
|261
|$5,000
|19
|Thriston Lawrence and Gaynor Rupert (2)
|-24
|62
|68
|63
|71
|264
|$5,000
|20
|Francesco Laporta and Shantanu Narayen (5)
|-23
|64
|71
|60
|70
|265
|$5,000