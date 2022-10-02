2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Callum Shinkwin and Alex Acquavella, who earned the DP World Tour pro-am win with a victory at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Shinkwin and Acquavella, who plays off a four handicap and is a gallery owner, shot 9-under 63 in the final round at the Old Course to win on 37-under 251. That was good enough for a three-shot win over Christiaan Burke and Bruce Mitchell.

Rory McIlroy and his father, Gerry, played together and finished tied for eighth place.

As the professional, Shinkwin won the $50,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the pro-am. Shinkwin finished tied for second in the pro competition, with Ryan Fox winning the pro tournament.

2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details