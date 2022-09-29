2022 The Ascendant LPGA streaming: How to watch online through NBC Sports, Golf Channel apps, Peacock

The 2022 The Ascendant LPGA is one of the latest event on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of The Ascendant LPGA action.

You can watch the 2022 The Ascendant LPGA online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel airs 12 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all four tournament days, Golf Channel offers the coverage window on TV with simultaneous streaming available online.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

ESPN+ is also streaming Featured Groups coverage on all four days of the championship.

2022 The Ascendant LPGA streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 29

Golf Channel broadcast: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Golf Channel broadcast: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2