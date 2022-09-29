Alfred Dunhill Links to play Friday's second round as shotgun start amid poor weather forecast
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will switch to a shotgun-start format on Friday, as the DP World Tour and tournament organizers seek to get play in amid a poor weather forecast in the St. Andrews area.

The DP World Tour announced the tournament's second round will be played under shotgun-start rules, with 168 players on all three tournament courses -- the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns -- starting at the same time, 8:30 a.m. local time, on unique holes.

This Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tournament format is unique on the DP World Tour, with 168 professionals forming pro-am teams with amateurs competing alongside them for at least the first three days of the tournament. There are two pro-am teams for each tee time, forming a foursome that plays together for the opening three rounds, meaning there are 42 foursomes, or 14 on each course each day.

Each professional and pro-am team has an opportunity to play each of the three courses in the rotation before a cut is made following the completion of the third round. The final round, with the pros who made the professional cut and the pro-am teams who made the much shorter pro-am cut, is played exclusively on the Old Course.

The planned rotation for Round 2 will continue as scheduled.

