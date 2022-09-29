2022 Sanderson Farms Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.. With online streams from Golf Channel and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from the Jackson area.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com, Peacock, as well as the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 29

Golf Channel broadcast: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live featured groups: 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live featured holes: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Golf Channel broadcast: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live featured groups: 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live featured holes: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2