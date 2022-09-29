2022 Sanderson Farms Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship purse is set for $7.9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,422,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headed by Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Corey Conners and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is the event in Mississippi on the PGA Tour schedule.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

This is the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

Sanderson Farms Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $7,900,000
Winner's share: $1,422,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 34 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,422,000
2 $861,100
3 $545,100
4 $387,100
5 $323,900
6 $286,375
7 $266,625
8 $246,875
9 $231,075
10 $215,275
11 $199,475
12 $183,675
13 $167,875
14 $152,075
15 $144,175
16 $136,275
17 $128,375
18 $120,475
19 $112,575
20 $104,675
21 $96,775
22 $88,875
23 $82,555
24 $76,235
25 $69,915
26 $63,595
27 $61,225
28 $58,855
29 $56,485
30 $54,115
31 $51,745
32 $49,375
33 $47,005
34 $45,030
35 $43,055
36 $41,080
37 $39,105
38 $37,525
39 $35,945
40 $34,365
41 $32,785
42 $31,205
43 $29,625
44 $28,045
45 $26,465
46 $24,885
47 $23,305
48 $22,041
49 $20,935
50 $20,303
51 $19,829
52 $19,355
53 $19,039
54 $18,723
55 $18,565
56 $18,407
57 $18,249
58 $18,091
59 $17,933
60 $17,775
61 $17,617
62 $17,459
63 $17,301
64 $17,143
65 $16,985
66 $16,827
67 $16,669
68 $16,511
69 $16,353
70 $16,195

