2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse, winner’s share, pro-am prize money payout

09/29/2022 at 10:16 am
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse for the pro-am competition is set for $200,000, with the winner's share coming in at $50,000 -- separate from the standard 18 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is headed by Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy and many other top players.

Each professional in the 168-man field is teamed with an amateur for the first three rounds, with a cut made in the net-best-ball competition after 54 holes to the top 20 pro-am teams (no ties) for a Sunday round at the Old Course. Those 20 teams receive money.

The event is played this year at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $50,000
2 $30,000
3 $20,000
4 $15,000
5 $10,000
6 $5,000
7 $5,000
8 $5,000
9 $5,000
10 $5,000
11 $5,000
12 $5,000
13 $5,000
14 $5,000
15 $5,000
16 $5,000
17 $5,000
18 $5,000
19 $5,000
20 $5,000

