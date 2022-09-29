2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
09/29/2022 at 10:14 am
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $800,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship professional purse is $4.8 million, and the Dunhill Links field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton.

The pro-am purse is $200,000, with 20 teams being paid and the winning pro getting $50,000, with second place getting $30,000 and third place earning $20,000.

The event is played this year at three Scottish courses, hosted by the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $5,000,000
Winner's share: $800,000
Field size: 168 players
Pro 54-hole cut: Top 60 and ties
Pro-am 54-hole cut: Top 20 teams and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 32 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 5,500 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 915 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

POSITION MONEY
1 $800,000
2 $533,330
3 $300,480
4 $240,000
5 $203,520
6 $168,000
7 $144,000
8 $120,000
9 $107,520
10 $96,000
11 $88,320
12 $82,560
13 $77,280
14 $73,440
15 $70,560
16 $67,680
17 $64,800
18 $61,920
19 $59,520
20 $57,600
21 $55,680
22 $54,240
23 $52,800
24 $51,360
25 $49,920
26 $48,480
27 $47,040
28 $45,600
29 $44,160
30 $42,720
31 $41,280
32 $39,840
33 $38,400
34 $36,960
35 $36,000
36 $35,040
37 $34,080
38 $33,120
39 $32,160
40 $31,200
41 $30,240
42 $29,280
43 $28,320
44 $27,360
45 $26,400
46 $25,440
47 $24,480
48 $23,520
49 $22,560
50 $21,600
51 $20,640
52 $19,680
53 $18,720
54 $17,760
55 $16,800
56 $15,840
57 $14,880
58 $14,400
59 $13,920
60 $13,440

