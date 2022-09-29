The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $800,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship professional purse is $4.8 million, and the Dunhill Links field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton.

The pro-am purse is $200,000, with 20 teams being paid and the winning pro getting $50,000, with second place getting $30,000 and third place earning $20,000.

The event is played this year at three Scottish courses, hosted by the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $5,000,000

Winner's share: $800,000

Field size: 168 players

Pro 54-hole cut: Top 60 and ties

Pro-am 54-hole cut: Top 20 teams and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 32 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 5,500 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 915 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout