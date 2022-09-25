2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Atthaya Thitikul, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.
Thitikul won on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Danielle Kang, who holed out a 56-yard second shot on the final hole of regulation for an eagle and to finish on 17-under 196 in the 54-hole event.
Chella Choi finished in solo third in the event, a shot out of the extra session.
Thitikul won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship recap notes
Thitikul picks up the win in the 27th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in her LPGA Tour career and this season.
By winning the event, Thitikul earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 70 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Ascendant LPGA in Texas.
2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-17
|67
|61
|68
|196
|$345,000
|2
|Danielle Kang
|-17
|67
|65
|64
|196
|$214,011
|3
|Chella Choi
|-16
|69
|63
|65
|197
|$155,249
|4
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-14
|68
|65
|66
|199
|$120,098
|T5
|Celine Boutier
|-13
|68
|67
|65
|200
|$63,355
|T5
|Lizette Salas
|-13
|68
|67
|65
|200
|$63,355
|T5
|Lydia Ko
|-13
|67
|66
|67
|200
|$63,355
|T5
|Muni He
|-13
|66
|66
|68
|200
|$63,355
|T5
|Charley Hull
|-13
|66
|66
|68
|200
|$63,355
|T5
|Megan Khang
|-13
|64
|68
|68
|200
|$63,355
|T5
|Ryann O'Toole
|-13
|64
|68
|68
|200
|$63,355
|T12
|Lee-Anne Pace
|-12
|68
|68
|65
|201
|$37,376
|T12
|Cheyenne Knight
|-12
|68
|66
|67
|201
|$37,376
|T12
|Jenny Shin
|-12
|66
|68
|67
|201
|$37,376
|T12
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-12
|67
|65
|69
|201
|$37,376
|T16
|Dewi Weber
|-11
|70
|66
|66
|202
|$29,292
|T16
|Jessica Korda
|-11
|69
|66
|67
|202
|$29,292
|T16
|Ayaka Furue
|-11
|68
|67
|67
|202
|$29,292
|T16
|Sei Young Kim
|-11
|64
|70
|68
|202
|$29,292
|T16
|Lilia Vu
|-11
|65
|65
|72
|202
|$29,292
|T21
|Xiyu Lin
|-10
|69
|67
|67
|203
|$22,877
|T21
|Alison Lee
|-10
|69
|66
|68
|203
|$22,877
|T21
|Mina Harigae
|-10
|67
|67
|69
|203
|$22,877
|T21
|Frida Kinhult
|-10
|67
|67
|69
|203
|$22,877
|T21
|Andrea Lee
|-10
|67
|67
|69
|203
|$22,877
|T21
|Lauren Coughlin
|-10
|64
|70
|69
|203
|$22,877
|T21
|Isi Gabsa
|-10
|67
|66
|70
|203
|$22,877
|T21
|A Lim Kim
|-10
|66
|67
|70
|203
|$22,877
|T29
|Anna Nordqvist
|-9
|68
|67
|69
|204
|$18,396
|T29
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-9
|67
|68
|69
|204
|$18,396
|T29
|Yu Liu
|-9
|69
|64
|71
|204
|$18,396
|T32
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|-8
|69
|69
|67
|205
|$15,048
|T32
|Ruixin Liu
|-8
|67
|71
|67
|205
|$15,048
|T32
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-8
|67
|71
|67
|205
|$15,048
|T32
|Charlotte Thomas
|-8
|68
|67
|70
|205
|$15,048
|T32
|Azahara Munoz
|-8
|67
|68
|70
|205
|$15,048
|T32
|Georgia Hall
|-8
|66
|68
|71
|205
|$15,048
|T32
|Yuka Saso
|-8
|64
|65
|76
|205
|$15,048
|T39
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-7
|68
|70
|68
|206
|$11,265
|T39
|Caroline Masson
|-7
|70
|66
|70
|206
|$11,265
|T39
|Tiffany Chan
|-7
|68
|68
|70
|206
|$11,265
|T39
|Karis Davidson
|-7
|69
|66
|71
|206
|$11,265
|T39
|Stephanie Meadow
|-7
|69
|66
|71
|206
|$11,265
|T39
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-7
|67
|65
|74
|206
|$11,265
|T39
|Jeongeun Lee5
|-7
|64
|68
|74
|206
|$11,265
|T46
|Lauren Stephenson
|-6
|70
|68
|69
|207
|$9,080
|T46
|Agathe Laisne
|-6
|68
|70
|69
|207
|$9,080
|T46
|Caroline Inglis
|-6
|70
|65
|72
|207
|$9,080
|T46
|Narin An
|-6
|68
|67
|72
|207
|$9,080
|T50
|Christina Kim
|-5
|69
|69
|70
|208
|$7,382
|T50
|Jennifer Song
|-5
|70
|67
|71
|208
|$7,382
|T50
|Angela Stanford
|-5
|68
|69
|71
|208
|$7,382
|T50
|Na Yeon Choi
|-5
|71
|65
|72
|208
|$7,382
|T50
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-5
|67
|69
|72
|208
|$7,382
|T50
|Sophia Schubert
|-5
|66
|70
|72
|208
|$7,382
|T50
|Annie Park
|-5
|69
|66
|73
|208
|$7,382
|T50
|Vivian Hou
|-5
|65
|69
|74
|208
|$7,382
|T58
|Haeji Kang
|-4
|70
|68
|71
|209
|$5,859
|T58
|Emma Talley
|-4
|69
|69
|71
|209
|$5,859
|T58
|Kaitlyn Papp
|-4
|67
|71
|71
|209
|$5,859
|T58
|Brittany Lang
|-4
|69
|68
|72
|209
|$5,859
|T58
|Nasa Hataoka
|-4
|68
|69
|72
|209
|$5,859
|T58
|Pauline Roussin
|-4
|68
|68
|73
|209
|$5,859
|T64
|Gaby Lopez
|-3
|67
|71
|72
|210
|$5,331
|T64
|Dana Finkelstein
|-3
|70
|67
|73
|210
|$5,331
|66
|Linnea Johansson
|-2
|71
|67
|73
|211
|$5,155
|T67
|Robynn Ree
|-1
|73
|65
|74
|212
|$4,980
|T67
|Allisen Corpuz
|-1
|71
|67
|74
|212
|$4,980
|T69
|Alana Uriell
|E
|72
|66
|75
|213
|$4,746
|T69
|Nuria Iturrioz
|E
|67
|69
|77
|213
|$4,746