2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/25/2022 at 6:59 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Atthaya Thitikul, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.

Thitikul won on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Danielle Kang, who holed out a 56-yard second shot on the final hole of regulation for an eagle and to finish on 17-under 196 in the 54-hole event.

Chella Choi finished in solo third in the event, a shot out of the extra session.

Thitikul won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship recap notes

Thitikul picks up the win in the 27th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in her LPGA Tour career and this season.

By winning the event, Thitikul earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 70 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Ascendant LPGA in Texas.

2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Atthaya Thitikul -17 67 61 68 196 $345,000
2 Danielle Kang -17 67 65 64 196 $214,011
3 Chella Choi -16 69 63 65 197 $155,249
4 Pornanong Phatlum -14 68 65 66 199 $120,098
T5 Celine Boutier -13 68 67 65 200 $63,355
T5 Lizette Salas -13 68 67 65 200 $63,355
T5 Lydia Ko -13 67 66 67 200 $63,355
T5 Muni He -13 66 66 68 200 $63,355
T5 Charley Hull -13 66 66 68 200 $63,355
T5 Megan Khang -13 64 68 68 200 $63,355
T5 Ryann O'Toole -13 64 68 68 200 $63,355
T12 Lee-Anne Pace -12 68 68 65 201 $37,376
T12 Cheyenne Knight -12 68 66 67 201 $37,376
T12 Jenny Shin -12 66 68 67 201 $37,376
T12 Hye-Jin Choi -12 67 65 69 201 $37,376
T16 Dewi Weber -11 70 66 66 202 $29,292
T16 Jessica Korda -11 69 66 67 202 $29,292
T16 Ayaka Furue -11 68 67 67 202 $29,292
T16 Sei Young Kim -11 64 70 68 202 $29,292
T16 Lilia Vu -11 65 65 72 202 $29,292
T21 Xiyu Lin -10 69 67 67 203 $22,877
T21 Alison Lee -10 69 66 68 203 $22,877
T21 Mina Harigae -10 67 67 69 203 $22,877
T21 Frida Kinhult -10 67 67 69 203 $22,877
T21 Andrea Lee -10 67 67 69 203 $22,877
T21 Lauren Coughlin -10 64 70 69 203 $22,877
T21 Isi Gabsa -10 67 66 70 203 $22,877
T21 A Lim Kim -10 66 67 70 203 $22,877
T29 Anna Nordqvist -9 68 67 69 204 $18,396
T29 Jasmine Suwannapura -9 67 68 69 204 $18,396
T29 Yu Liu -9 69 64 71 204 $18,396
T32 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -8 69 69 67 205 $15,048
T32 Ruixin Liu -8 67 71 67 205 $15,048
T32 Eun-Hee Ji -8 67 71 67 205 $15,048
T32 Charlotte Thomas -8 68 67 70 205 $15,048
T32 Azahara Munoz -8 67 68 70 205 $15,048
T32 Georgia Hall -8 66 68 71 205 $15,048
T32 Yuka Saso -8 64 65 76 205 $15,048
T39 Stephanie Kyriacou -7 68 70 68 206 $11,265
T39 Caroline Masson -7 70 66 70 206 $11,265
T39 Tiffany Chan -7 68 68 70 206 $11,265
T39 Karis Davidson -7 69 66 71 206 $11,265
T39 Stephanie Meadow -7 69 66 71 206 $11,265
T39 Jennifer Kupcho -7 67 65 74 206 $11,265
T39 Jeongeun Lee5 -7 64 68 74 206 $11,265
T46 Lauren Stephenson -6 70 68 69 207 $9,080
T46 Agathe Laisne -6 68 70 69 207 $9,080
T46 Caroline Inglis -6 70 65 72 207 $9,080
T46 Narin An -6 68 67 72 207 $9,080
T50 Christina Kim -5 69 69 70 208 $7,382
T50 Jennifer Song -5 70 67 71 208 $7,382
T50 Angela Stanford -5 68 69 71 208 $7,382
T50 Na Yeon Choi -5 71 65 72 208 $7,382
T50 Jeongeun Lee6 -5 67 69 72 208 $7,382
T50 Sophia Schubert -5 66 70 72 208 $7,382
T50 Annie Park -5 69 66 73 208 $7,382
T50 Vivian Hou -5 65 69 74 208 $7,382
T58 Haeji Kang -4 70 68 71 209 $5,859
T58 Emma Talley -4 69 69 71 209 $5,859
T58 Kaitlyn Papp -4 67 71 71 209 $5,859
T58 Brittany Lang -4 69 68 72 209 $5,859
T58 Nasa Hataoka -4 68 69 72 209 $5,859
T58 Pauline Roussin -4 68 68 73 209 $5,859
T64 Gaby Lopez -3 67 71 72 210 $5,331
T64 Dana Finkelstein -3 70 67 73 210 $5,331
66 Linnea Johansson -2 71 67 73 211 $5,155
T67 Robynn Ree -1 73 65 74 212 $4,980
T67 Allisen Corpuz -1 71 67 74 212 $4,980
T69 Alana Uriell E 72 66 75 213 $4,746
T69 Nuria Iturrioz E 67 69 77 213 $4,746

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.