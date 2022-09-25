2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Atthaya Thitikul, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.

Thitikul won on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Danielle Kang, who holed out a 56-yard second shot on the final hole of regulation for an eagle and to finish on 17-under 196 in the 54-hole event.

Chella Choi finished in solo third in the event, a shot out of the extra session.

Thitikul won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship recap notes

Thitikul picks up the win in the 27th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in her LPGA Tour career and this season.

By winning the event, Thitikul earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 70 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The Ascendant LPGA in Texas.

2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details