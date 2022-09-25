2022 KPMG Women’s Irish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 KPMG Women's Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Klara Spilkova, who took home the victory at Dromoland Castle in Ireland.

The Czech won the tournament in a playoff after finishing the 72-hole event tied on 14-under 274 with Nicole Broch Estrup and Ursula Wikstrom. In the extra frame, played on the par-5 18th, Spilkova sank a birdie putt to secure her second-career Ladies European Tour victory.

Four players finished tied for fourth, including Leona Maguire, all a shot out of the playoff.

Spilkova won the €60,000 winner's share from the €400,000 purse.

KPMG Women's Irish Open recap notes

This was the 29th event on the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking a return to Ireland in a well-supported event.

The 36-hole cut was made on 1-under 143 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is in three weeks, with the Aramco Team Series in New York.

2022 KPMG Women's Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts