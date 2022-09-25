2022 KPMG Women's Irish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
09/25/2022 at 7:17 pm
The 2022 KPMG Women's Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Klara Spilkova, who took home the victory at Dromoland Castle in Ireland.

The Czech won the tournament in a playoff after finishing the 72-hole event tied on 14-under 274 with Nicole Broch Estrup and Ursula Wikstrom. In the extra frame, played on the par-5 18th, Spilkova sank a birdie putt to secure her second-career Ladies European Tour victory.

Four players finished tied for fourth, including Leona Maguire, all a shot out of the playoff.

Spilkova won the €60,000 winner's share from the €400,000 purse.

KPMG Women's Irish Open recap notes

This was the 29th event on the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking a return to Ireland in a well-supported event.

The 36-hole cut was made on 1-under 143 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is in three weeks, with the Aramco Team Series in New York.

2022 KPMG Women's Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Klara Spilkova -14 66 68 73 67 274 $60,000
T2 Ursula Wikstrom -14 69 66 71 68 274 $30,000
T2 Nicole Broch Estrup -14 70 66 70 68 274 $30,000
T4 Smilla Tarning Soenderby -13 69 65 73 68 275 $14,000
T4 Christine Wolf -13 67 69 71 68 275 $14,000
T4 Leona Maguire -13 67 75 65 68 275 $14,000
T4 Annabel Dimmock -13 66 72 68 69 275 $14,000
T8 Laura Beveridge -12 69 71 71 65 276 $9,600
T8 Gabriella Cowley -12 67 73 68 68 276 $9,600
T8 Carmen Alonso -12 69 65 72 70 276 $9,600
T11 Helen Tamy Kreuzer -10 72 70 71 65 278 $8,400
T11 Nobuhle Dlamini -10 73 67 70 68 278 $8,400
T11 Sarah Schober -10 70 67 70 71 278 $8,400
T14 Casandra Alexander -9 70 69 73 67 279 $7,040
T14 Leonie Harm -9 70 69 71 69 279 $7,040
T14 Felicity Johnson -9 71 66 70 72 279 $7,040
T14 Moa Folke -9 70 62 74 73 279 $7,040
T14 Jessica Karlsson -9 71 68 67 73 279 $7,040
T19 Becky Brewerton -8 71 69 71 69 280 $5,743
T19 Linn Grant -8 71 67 72 70 280 $5,743
T19 Johanna Gustavsson -8 68 71 71 70 280 $5,743
T19 Meghan MacLaren -8 70 72 68 70 280 $5,743
T19 Pia Babnik -8 70 72 68 70 280 $5,743
T19 Chloe Williams -8 67 71 70 72 280 $5,743
T19 Anne Van Dam -8 67 68 70 75 280 $5,743
T26 Liz Young -7 71 70 71 69 281 $4,693
T26 Elin Arvidsson -7 67 70 74 70 281 $4,693
T26 Lisa Pettersson -7 71 67 72 71 281 $4,693
T29 Lina Boqvist -6 65 72 76 69 282 $3,833
T29 Mim Sangkapong -6 68 72 73 69 282 $3,833
T29 Magdalena Simmermacher -6 71 72 70 69 282 $3,833
T29 Sophie Witt -6 72 71 70 69 282 $3,833
T29 Nicole Garcia -6 68 72 72 70 282 $3,833
T29 Vani Kapoor -6 72 70 70 70 282 $3,833
T35 Camille Chevalier -5 70 72 72 69 283 $3,020
T35 Manon De Roey -5 74 68 72 69 283 $3,020
T35 Ana Pelaez Trivino -5 70 71 72 70 283 $3,020
T35 Cara Gainer -5 68 72 72 71 283 $3,020
T35 Olivia Cowan -5 68 70 73 72 283 $3,020
T35 Maria Hernandez -5 73 67 71 72 283 $3,020
T41 Hannah Burke -4 70 71 74 69 284 $2,420
T41 Caroline Hedwall -4 71 71 71 71 284 $2,420
T41 Madelene Stavnar -4 74 69 70 71 284 $2,420
T41 Rosie Davies -4 70 69 71 74 284 $2,420
45 Agathe Sauzon -3 71 70 75 69 285 $2,160
T46 Karoline Lund -2 70 69 77 70 286 $2,000
T46 Anne-Lise Caudal -2 66 72 77 71 286 $2,000
T46 Alexandra Swayne -2 65 75 72 74 286 $2,000
T49 Noora Komulainen -1 72 70 75 70 287 $1,720
T49 Virginia Elena Carta -1 72 71 73 71 287 $1,720
T49 Tvesa Malik -1 73 69 73 72 287 $1,720
T49 Becky Morgan -1 71 72 72 72 287 $1,720
T49 Mireia Prat -1 71 72 72 72 287 $1,720
T49 Linda Osala -1 70 69 75 73 287 $1,720
55 Tiia Koivisto E 70 73 71 74 288 $1,480
T56 Sofie Bringner 1 69 70 79 71 289 $1,320
T56 Marta Martin 1 69 73 75 72 289 $1,320
T56 Luna Sobron Galmes 1 71 71 68 79 289 $1,320
T59 Marianne Skarpnord 2 68 74 77 71 290 $1,220
T59 Michele Thomson 2 67 76 74 73 290 $1,220
T61 Lucie Malchirand 3 73 68 77 73 291 $1,140
T61 Tereza Melecka 3 71 71 76 73 291 $1,140

View All Posts
