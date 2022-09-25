2022 KPMG Women’s Irish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 KPMG Women's Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Klara Spilkova, who took home the victory at Dromoland Castle in Ireland.
The Czech won the tournament in a playoff after finishing the 72-hole event tied on 14-under 274 with Nicole Broch Estrup and Ursula Wikstrom. In the extra frame, played on the par-5 18th, Spilkova sank a birdie putt to secure her second-career Ladies European Tour victory.
Four players finished tied for fourth, including Leona Maguire, all a shot out of the playoff.
Spilkova won the €60,000 winner's share from the €400,000 purse.
KPMG Women's Irish Open recap notes
This was the 29th event on the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking a return to Ireland in a well-supported event.
The 36-hole cut was made on 1-under 143 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is in three weeks, with the Aramco Team Series in New York.
2022 KPMG Women's Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Klara Spilkova
|-14
|66
|68
|73
|67
|274
|$60,000
|T2
|Ursula Wikstrom
|-14
|69
|66
|71
|68
|274
|$30,000
|T2
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|-14
|70
|66
|70
|68
|274
|$30,000
|T4
|Smilla Tarning Soenderby
|-13
|69
|65
|73
|68
|275
|$14,000
|T4
|Christine Wolf
|-13
|67
|69
|71
|68
|275
|$14,000
|T4
|Leona Maguire
|-13
|67
|75
|65
|68
|275
|$14,000
|T4
|Annabel Dimmock
|-13
|66
|72
|68
|69
|275
|$14,000
|T8
|Laura Beveridge
|-12
|69
|71
|71
|65
|276
|$9,600
|T8
|Gabriella Cowley
|-12
|67
|73
|68
|68
|276
|$9,600
|T8
|Carmen Alonso
|-12
|69
|65
|72
|70
|276
|$9,600
|T11
|Helen Tamy Kreuzer
|-10
|72
|70
|71
|65
|278
|$8,400
|T11
|Nobuhle Dlamini
|-10
|73
|67
|70
|68
|278
|$8,400
|T11
|Sarah Schober
|-10
|70
|67
|70
|71
|278
|$8,400
|T14
|Casandra Alexander
|-9
|70
|69
|73
|67
|279
|$7,040
|T14
|Leonie Harm
|-9
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|$7,040
|T14
|Felicity Johnson
|-9
|71
|66
|70
|72
|279
|$7,040
|T14
|Moa Folke
|-9
|70
|62
|74
|73
|279
|$7,040
|T14
|Jessica Karlsson
|-9
|71
|68
|67
|73
|279
|$7,040
|T19
|Becky Brewerton
|-8
|71
|69
|71
|69
|280
|$5,743
|T19
|Linn Grant
|-8
|71
|67
|72
|70
|280
|$5,743
|T19
|Johanna Gustavsson
|-8
|68
|71
|71
|70
|280
|$5,743
|T19
|Meghan MacLaren
|-8
|70
|72
|68
|70
|280
|$5,743
|T19
|Pia Babnik
|-8
|70
|72
|68
|70
|280
|$5,743
|T19
|Chloe Williams
|-8
|67
|71
|70
|72
|280
|$5,743
|T19
|Anne Van Dam
|-8
|67
|68
|70
|75
|280
|$5,743
|T26
|Liz Young
|-7
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$4,693
|T26
|Elin Arvidsson
|-7
|67
|70
|74
|70
|281
|$4,693
|T26
|Lisa Pettersson
|-7
|71
|67
|72
|71
|281
|$4,693
|T29
|Lina Boqvist
|-6
|65
|72
|76
|69
|282
|$3,833
|T29
|Mim Sangkapong
|-6
|68
|72
|73
|69
|282
|$3,833
|T29
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|-6
|71
|72
|70
|69
|282
|$3,833
|T29
|Sophie Witt
|-6
|72
|71
|70
|69
|282
|$3,833
|T29
|Nicole Garcia
|-6
|68
|72
|72
|70
|282
|$3,833
|T29
|Vani Kapoor
|-6
|72
|70
|70
|70
|282
|$3,833
|T35
|Camille Chevalier
|-5
|70
|72
|72
|69
|283
|$3,020
|T35
|Manon De Roey
|-5
|74
|68
|72
|69
|283
|$3,020
|T35
|Ana Pelaez Trivino
|-5
|70
|71
|72
|70
|283
|$3,020
|T35
|Cara Gainer
|-5
|68
|72
|72
|71
|283
|$3,020
|T35
|Olivia Cowan
|-5
|68
|70
|73
|72
|283
|$3,020
|T35
|Maria Hernandez
|-5
|73
|67
|71
|72
|283
|$3,020
|T41
|Hannah Burke
|-4
|70
|71
|74
|69
|284
|$2,420
|T41
|Caroline Hedwall
|-4
|71
|71
|71
|71
|284
|$2,420
|T41
|Madelene Stavnar
|-4
|74
|69
|70
|71
|284
|$2,420
|T41
|Rosie Davies
|-4
|70
|69
|71
|74
|284
|$2,420
|45
|Agathe Sauzon
|-3
|71
|70
|75
|69
|285
|$2,160
|T46
|Karoline Lund
|-2
|70
|69
|77
|70
|286
|$2,000
|T46
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|-2
|66
|72
|77
|71
|286
|$2,000
|T46
|Alexandra Swayne
|-2
|65
|75
|72
|74
|286
|$2,000
|T49
|Noora Komulainen
|-1
|72
|70
|75
|70
|287
|$1,720
|T49
|Virginia Elena Carta
|-1
|72
|71
|73
|71
|287
|$1,720
|T49
|Tvesa Malik
|-1
|73
|69
|73
|72
|287
|$1,720
|T49
|Becky Morgan
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|72
|287
|$1,720
|T49
|Mireia Prat
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|72
|287
|$1,720
|T49
|Linda Osala
|-1
|70
|69
|75
|73
|287
|$1,720
|55
|Tiia Koivisto
|E
|70
|73
|71
|74
|288
|$1,480
|T56
|Sofie Bringner
|1
|69
|70
|79
|71
|289
|$1,320
|T56
|Marta Martin
|1
|69
|73
|75
|72
|289
|$1,320
|T56
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|1
|71
|71
|68
|79
|289
|$1,320
|T59
|Marianne Skarpnord
|2
|68
|74
|77
|71
|290
|$1,220
|T59
|Michele Thomson
|2
|67
|76
|74
|73
|290
|$1,220
|T61
|Lucie Malchirand
|3
|73
|68
|77
|73
|291
|$1,140
|T61
|Tereza Melecka
|3
|71
|71
|76
|73
|291
|$1,140