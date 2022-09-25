2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field: Players, rankings, pro-am teams

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at three courses, including the host, the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Billy Horschel.
This is set to be a 168-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the European Tour's long-running Scotland stop.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for an $5 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Josh Armstrong
- Adri Arnaus
- Zheng-Kai Bai
- Nathan Barbieri
- Austin Bautista
- Oliver Bekker
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Christiaan Burke
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Russell Chrystie
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Louis De Jager
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Daniel Gale
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Talor Gooch
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Branden Grace
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Billy Horschel
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Casey Jarvis
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Rikard Karlberg
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Espen Kofstad
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Steve Lewton
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Rory Mcilroy
- Adrian Meronk
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Francesco Molinari
- Jediah Morgan
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Alex Noren
- Shaun Norris
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Trent Phillips
- Thomas Pieters
- Aaron Pike
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Jovan Rebula
- Patrick Reed
- Robert Rock
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Neil Schietekat
- Marcel Schneider
- Charl Schwartzel
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Tristen Strydom
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Peter Uihlein
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Albert Venter
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Martin Vorster
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Jordan Zunic
Top 50 players in 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field
- 2. Rory Mcilroy
- 10. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 15. Billy Horschel
- 20. Shane Lowry
- 27. Tyrrell Hatton
- 28. Tommy Fleetwood
- 34. Thomas Pieters
- 36. Talor Gooch
- 47. Ryan Fox