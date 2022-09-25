2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field: Players, rankings, pro-am teams

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at three courses, including the host, the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Billy Horschel.

This is set to be a 168-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the European Tour's long-running Scotland stop.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for an $5 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Josh Armstrong

Adri Arnaus

Zheng-Kai Bai

Nathan Barbieri

Austin Bautista

Oliver Bekker

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Christiaan Burke

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Russell Chrystie

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Louis De Jager

Louis Dobbelaar

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Daniel Gale

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Talor Gooch

Ricardo Gouveia

Branden Grace

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

David Howell

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Casey Jarvis

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Rikard Karlberg

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Espen Kofstad

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Steve Lewton

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Rory Mcilroy

Adrian Meronk

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Jediah Morgan

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Alex Noren

Shaun Norris

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Thorbjørn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Trent Phillips

Thomas Pieters

Aaron Pike

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Jovan Rebula

Patrick Reed

Robert Rock

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Neil Schietekat

Marcel Schneider

Charl Schwartzel

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Tristen Strydom

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Peter Uihlein

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Albert Venter

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Martin Vorster

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Jordan Zunic

Top 50 players in 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field