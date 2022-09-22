Future Presidents Cup venues through 2030: confirmed and speculative

The U.S. and the Internationals look forward to the PGA Tour-owned Presidents Cup every two years, alternating hosting responsibilities between the United States and somewhere outside of the USA and Europe. We look forward to future Presidents Cup venues for coming years.

The PGA Tour has already announced the Presidents Cup venues through 2030 held in the United States, but we await International venue confirmation for 2028.

With the global pandemic postponing the 2020 Ryder Cup by a year, the Ryder Cup will now be played again in odd-numbered years, as it was before Sept. 11, 2001.

We take a look at potential future Presidents Cup sites through 2036.

Future Presidents Cup venues

2022 (Sept. 22-25) -- Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

2024 -- Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, Canada

2026 -- Medinah No. 3, Medinah, Ill.

2028 -- Venue TBA (maybe Royal Melbourne), Melboure, Australia

2030 -- Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Mo.

In 2028, the Internationals will host again, and while everyone would be completely fine with Royal Melbourne hosting yet again in Australia, the conversation seems to be that a new venue will have to host.

It would be great to see somewhere in South America host in 2032 or 2036, but that's a long way from now.

Future American venues could include a return to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, the home to many of the initial Presidents Cups, in Virginia.