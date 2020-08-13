Royal Montreal Golf Club to host 2024 Presidents Cup in Canada

Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada will host the 2024 Presidents Cup, and it will become the second International venue to host the biennial competition on multiple occasions.

The PGA Tour, which runs the matches between the United States and the Internationals (players not born in the US or Europe), made the announcement on Wednesday.

Royal Montreal is the only Canadian club to host the matches, doing so in 2007 when the United States again won against the Internationals. However, a highlight for the home crowd was Mike Weir defeating Tiger Woods 1 up in their Sunday singles match in a losing cause.

"The turnout, the crowds, were huge and very into it. That's what I remember," said Weir, according to the Canadian Press. "They were really trying to get the International side going. We got off to a slow start and they really tried to get behind us. That's what I really remember about 2007, and I expect 2024 will be the same."

Dating back to 1994, the United States has only lost one match, at three-time host Royal Melbourne in 1998, and only tied one match, in 2003 at Fancourt in South Africa.

Looking ahead to 2024, Phil Mickelson could be a potential American captain, with Weir a likely pick to helm the Internationals at Royal Montreal, which is the oldest golf club in North America. Weir could well have several Canadians on his team, including Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Graham DeLaet.

"When we play, it will be the 151st year of the course, which is truly remarkable," said PGA Tour commissioner Monahan. "A golf course that has withstood and stood up to the test of time. It's a true gem."