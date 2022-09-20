2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.

This is set to be a 24-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season and the return of the PGA Tour-owned team event pitting 12 American players headed by captain Davis Love III against 12 International players headed by captain Trevor Immelman.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals, although that is highly unlikely.

The tournament will not offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, as this is a team event.

The field will be playing for no purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Presidents Cup field

United States team

Captain: Davis Love III

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

Assistant Captain: Fred Couples

Assistant Captain: Zach Johnson

Assistant Captain: Steve Stricker

Assistant Captain: Webb Simpson

International team

Captain: Trevor Immelman

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

KH Lee

Hideki Matsuyama

Sebastian Munoz

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Adam Scott

Assistant Captain: Mike Weir

Assistant Captain: KJ Choi

Assistant Captain: Geoff Ogilvy

Assistant Captain: Camilo Villegas

Top 50 players in 2022 Presidents Cup field