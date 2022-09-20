2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
This is set to be a 24-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season and the return of the PGA Tour-owned team event pitting 12 American players headed by captain Davis Love III against 12 International players headed by captain Trevor Immelman.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals, although that is highly unlikely.
The tournament will not offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, as this is a team event.
The field will be playing for no purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Presidents Cup field
United States team
- Captain: Davis Love III
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tony Finau
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Kevin Kisner
- Collin Morikawa
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Thomas
- Cameron Young
- Assistant Captain: Fred Couples
- Assistant Captain: Zach Johnson
- Assistant Captain: Steve Stricker
- Assistant Captain: Webb Simpson
International team
- Captain: Trevor Immelman
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Sungjae Im
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- KH Lee
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Sebastian Munoz
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Adam Scott
- Assistant Captain: Mike Weir
- Assistant Captain: KJ Choi
- Assistant Captain: Geoff Ogilvy
- Assistant Captain: Camilo Villegas
Top 50 players in 2022 Presidents Cup field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Justin Thomas
- 9. Collin Morikawa
- 12. Sam Burns
- 13. Jordan Spieth
- 14. Tony Finau
- 15. Billy Horschel
- 16. Max Homa
- 17. Hideki Matsuyama
- 18. Cameron Young
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 22. Joohyung (Tom) Kim
- 25. Kevin Kisner
- 26. Corey Conners
- 30. Adam Scott
- 43. KH Lee
- 49. Mito Pereira