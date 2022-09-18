2022 Cazoo French Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Cazoo French Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

The Cazoo French Open field is headlined by the likes of Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, Thriston Lawrence and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 35th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to France for the first time in three years.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Cazoo French Open field

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Paul Barjon

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Grégory Bourdy

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Dave Coupland

Martin Couvra

Sean Crocker

Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Oliver Farr

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Le Goff

Nathan Legendre

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Thomas Levet

Tom Lewis

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Damien Perrier

Thomas Pieters

Pierre Pineau

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Julien-Alexandre Sale

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Tom Vaillant

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Huilin Zhang

Top 50 players in 2022 Cazoo French Open field