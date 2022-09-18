2022 Cazoo French Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Cazoo French Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Le Golf National in Paris, France.
The Cazoo French Open field is headlined by the likes of Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, Thriston Lawrence and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 35th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to France for the first time in three years.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Cazoo French Open field
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Paul Barjon
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Grégory Bourdy
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Martin Couvra
- Sean Crocker
- Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Oliver Farr
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hugo Le Goff
- Nathan Legendre
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Thomas Levet
- Tom Lewis
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Damien Perrier
- Thomas Pieters
- Pierre Pineau
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Julien-Alexandre Sale
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Tom Vaillant
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Huilin Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 Cazoo French Open field
- 38. Thomas Pieters
- 48. Ryan Fox
- 50. Patrick Reed