2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

09/15/2022 at 4:17 pm
The 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic field is headed by Nelly Korda, Hannah Green, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is the 26th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.

AmazingCre Portland Classic women's: What you need to know

Purse: $1,500,000
Winner's share: $225,000
Field size: 132 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $225,000
2 $139,572
3 $101,250
4 $78,325
5 $63,043
6 $51,580
7 $43,175
8 $37,826
9 $34,005
10 $30,948
11 $28,655
12 $26,744
13 $25,064
14 $23,536
15 $22,160
16 $20,937
17 $19,868
18 $18,951
19 $18,187
20 $17,575
21 $16,964
22 $16,352
23 $15,742
24 $15,130
25 $14,596
26 $14,061
27 $13,525
28 $12,990
29 $12,456
30 $11,997
31 $11,539
32 $11,080
33 $10,622
34 $10,163
35 $9,782
36 $9,399
37 $9,017
38 $8,635
39 $8,252
40 $7,947
41 $7,642
42 $7,337
43 $7,030
44 $6,725
45 $6,495
46 $6,266
47 $6,037
48 $5,807
49 $5,578
50 $5,348
51 $5,197
52 $5,043
53 $4,890
54 $4,738
55 $4,585
56 $4,431
57 $4,280
58 $4,126
59 $3,974
60 $3,821
61 $3,745
62 $3,668
63 $3,592
64 $3,515
65 $3,438
66 $3,362
67 $3,287
68 $3,209
69 $3,133
70 $3,057

