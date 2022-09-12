2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds.
Matt Fitzpatrick is on 9-to-1, while Viktor Hovland is at 12-to-1.
Francesco Molinari and Tyrrell Hatton on 22-to-1.
2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the DS Automobiles Italian Open, with the European Tour heading to Italy and the site of next year's Ryder Cup matches. Several key European players are in the field, looking to get to know the course where they'll take on the Americans next year.
2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|350
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|900
|Viktor Hovland
|1200
|Francesco Molinari
|2200
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2200
|Adrian Meronk
|3300
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|3300
|Jordan Smith
|4500
|Eddie Pepperell
|5000
|Lucas Herbert
|5000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|5000
|Richard Mansell
|5000
|Robert MacIntyre
|5000
|Antoine Rozner
|5500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|5500
|Min Woo Lee
|5500
|Adrian Otaegui
|6000
|Victor Perez
|6000
|Aaron Rai
|6600
|Alexander Bjork
|7000
|Benjamin Hebert
|7000
|Andy Sullivan
|7500
|Callum Shinkwin
|7500
|Adri Arnaus
|8000
|Guido Migliozzi
|8000
|Johannes Veerman
|8000
|Matthew Southgate
|8000
|Scott Jamieson
|8000
|Edoardo Molinari
|9000
|Joost Luiten
|9000
|Marcus Armitage
|9000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|9000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|9000
|Renato Paratore
|9000
|George Coetzee
|10000
|Hennie du Plessis
|10000
|Jason Scrivener
|10000
|John Catlin
|10000
|Jorge Campillo
|10000
|Marcel Schneider
|10000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|10000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|10000
|Wilco Nienaber
|10000
|Yannik Paul
|10000
|Francesco Laporta
|11000
|Romain Langasque
|11000
|Daniel van Tonder
|12500
|David Law
|12500
|Espen Kofstad
|12500
|Gavin Green
|12500
|Grant Forrest
|12500
|Marcus Kinhult
|12500
|Mikko Korhonen
|12500
|Paul Waring
|12500
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|12500
|Ross Fisher
|12500
|Sean Crocker
|12500
|Daan Huizing
|14000
|Julien Brun
|14000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|16000