2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
09/12/2022 at 4:51 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds.

Matt Fitzpatrick is on 9-to-1, while Viktor Hovland is at 12-to-1.

Francesco Molinari and Tyrrell Hatton on 22-to-1.

2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the DS Automobiles Italian Open, with the European Tour heading to Italy and the site of next year's Ryder Cup matches. Several key European players are in the field, looking to get to know the course where they'll take on the Americans next year.

2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 350
Matt Fitzpatrick 900
Viktor Hovland 1200
Francesco Molinari 2200
Tyrrell Hatton 2200
Adrian Meronk 3300
Fabrizio Zanotti 3300
Jordan Smith 4500
Eddie Pepperell 5000
Lucas Herbert 5000
Rasmus Hojgaard 5000
Richard Mansell 5000
Robert MacIntyre 5000
Antoine Rozner 5500
Masahiro Kawamura 5500
Min Woo Lee 5500
Adrian Otaegui 6000
Victor Perez 6000
Aaron Rai 6600
Alexander Bjork 7000
Benjamin Hebert 7000
Andy Sullivan 7500
Callum Shinkwin 7500
Adri Arnaus 8000
Guido Migliozzi 8000
Johannes Veerman 8000
Matthew Southgate 8000
Scott Jamieson 8000
Edoardo Molinari 9000
Joost Luiten 9000
Marcus Armitage 9000
Nicolai Hojgaard 9000
Pablo Larrazabal 9000
Renato Paratore 9000
George Coetzee 10000
Hennie du Plessis 10000
Jason Scrivener 10000
John Catlin 10000
Jorge Campillo 10000
Marcel Schneider 10000
Maximilian Kieffer 10000
Thorbjorn Olesen 10000
Wilco Nienaber 10000
Yannik Paul 10000
Francesco Laporta 11000
Romain Langasque 11000
Daniel van Tonder 12500
David Law 12500
Espen Kofstad 12500
Gavin Green 12500
Grant Forrest 12500
Marcus Kinhult 12500
Mikko Korhonen 12500
Paul Waring 12500
Rafa Cabrera Bello 12500
Ross Fisher 12500
Sean Crocker 12500
Daan Huizing 14000
Julien Brun 14000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 16000

