2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds.

Matt Fitzpatrick is on 9-to-1, while Viktor Hovland is at 12-to-1.

Francesco Molinari and Tyrrell Hatton on 22-to-1.

2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the DS Automobiles Italian Open, with the European Tour heading to Italy and the site of next year's Ryder Cup matches. Several key European players are in the field, looking to get to know the course where they'll take on the Americans next year.

2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds: Outright winner