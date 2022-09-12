2022 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/12/2022 at 3:20 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Shane Lowry, who earned the DP World Tour win at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

Lowry prevailed by a shot over Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, finding critical birdies in a bunched closing round to finish on 17-under 199.

McIlroy played a group ahead of Lowry and just couldn't close the gap, winding up tied with the Spaniard Rahm, who teed of earlier in the day and shot a closing 62.

Lowry won the $1,333,330 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

BMW PGA Championship recap notes

Lowry earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the 34th completed event of the season. The event was shortened to 54 holes after play was halted Thursday and canceled on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lowry earned 1,335 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open.

2022 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Shane Lowry -17 66 68 65 199 €1,351,105.60
T2 Rory Mcilroy -16 68 65 67 200 €687,474.32
T2 Jon Rahm -16 70 68 62 200 €687,474.32
4 Talor Gooch -15 70 64 67 201 €397,384.00
T5 Thomas Detry -14 68 65 69 202 €263,068.21
T5 Viktor Hovland -14 64 68 70 202 €263,068.21
T5 Søren Kjeldsen -14 68 64 70 202 €263,068.21
T5 Patrick Reed -14 70 69 63 202 €263,068.21
T9 Rafa Cabrera Bello -13 68 65 70 203 €154,979.76
T9 Billy Horschel -13 68 68 67 203 €154,979.76
T9 Francesco Molinari -13 69 65 69 203 €154,979.76
T9 Matthieu Pavon -13 68 70 65 203 €154,979.76
T13 Guido Migliozzi -12 68 68 68 204 €117,148.80
T13 Adrian Otaegui -12 69 65 70 204 €117,148.80
T13 Matthew Southgate -12 70 67 67 204 €117,148.80
T13 Lee Westwood -12 68 71 65 204 €117,148.80
T13 Fabrizio Zanotti -12 66 69 69 204 €117,148.80
T18 Abraham Ancer -11 68 70 67 205 €95,690.07
T18 Rasmus Højgaard -11 67 69 69 205 €95,690.07
T18 David Horsey -11 72 66 67 205 €95,690.07
T18 Sam Horsfield -11 70 68 67 205 €95,690.07
T18 Masahiro Kawamura -11 68 67 70 205 €95,690.07
T23 Richard Bland -10 74 65 67 206 €77,887.26
T23 Grant Forrest -10 69 67 70 206 €77,887.26
T23 Justin Harding -10 69 67 70 206 €77,887.26
T23 Matthew Jordan -10 65 69 72 206 €77,887.26
T23 Joost Luiten -10 70 68 68 206 €77,887.26
T23 Thomas Pieters -10 69 71 66 206 €77,887.26
T23 Johannes Veerman -10 68 70 68 206 €77,887.26
T23 Bernd Wiesberger -10 68 72 66 206 €77,887.26
T23 Oliver Wilson -10 70 67 69 206 €77,887.26
T32 Jorge Campillo -9 70 66 71 207 €56,428.53
T32 George Coetzee -9 67 69 71 207 €56,428.53
T32 Scott Hend -9 70 70 67 207 €56,428.53
T32 Kristian Krogh Johannessen -9 69 67 71 207 €56,428.53
T32 Kurt Kitayama -9 68 71 68 207 €56,428.53
T32 Pablo Larrazábal -9 69 67 71 207 €56,428.53
T32 Adrian Meronk -9 70 68 69 207 €56,428.53
T32 Eddie Pepperell -9 69 67 71 207 €56,428.53
T32 Ian Poulter -9 69 71 67 207 €56,428.53
T32 Andy Sullivan -9 64 72 71 207 €56,428.53
T42 Maverick Antcliff -8 69 69 70 208 €41,327.94
T42 Oliver Bekker -8 69 70 69 208 €41,327.94
T42 Wil Besseling -8 71 68 69 208 €41,327.94
T42 Matt Fitzpatrick -8 69 67 72 208 €41,327.94
T42 Daniel Gavins -8 69 70 69 208 €41,327.94
T42 Min Woo Lee -8 76 62 70 208 €41,327.94
T42 Adam Scott -8 69 70 69 208 €41,327.94
T42 Jason Scrivener -8 66 69 73 208 €41,327.94
T50 Scott Jamieson -7 69 69 71 209 €29,747.03
T50 Joakim Lagergren -7 71 69 69 209 €29,747.03
T50 David Law -7 67 70 72 209 €29,747.03
T50 Robert Macintyre -7 71 69 69 209 €29,747.03
T50 Graeme Mcdowell -7 71 69 69 209 €29,747.03
T50 Victor Perez -7 69 71 69 209 €29,747.03
T50 Antoine Rozner -7 69 68 72 209 €29,747.03
T57 Marcus Armitage -6 66 69 75 210 €22,650.89
T57 Tommy Fleetwood -6 64 73 73 210 €22,650.89
T57 Tyrrell Hatton -6 69 69 72 210 €22,650.89
T57 Romain Langasque -6 69 68 73 210 €22,650.89
T57 James Morrison -6 68 67 75 210 €22,650.89
T57 Richie Ramsay -6 71 67 72 210 €22,650.89
T57 Jack Senior -6 72 66 72 210 €22,650.89
T57 Justin Walters -6 73 67 70 210 €22,650.89
T65 Maximilian Kieffer -5 71 69 71 211 €18,279.66
T65 Frederic Lacroix -5 73 67 71 211 €18,279.66
T65 Edoardo Molinari -5 72 68 71 211 €18,279.66
T68 Callum Shinkwin -4 69 71 72 212 €15,895.36
T68 Connor Syme -4 69 70 73 212 €15,895.36
T68 Daniel Van Tonder -4 66 74 72 212 €15,895.36
71 Julien Brun -3 69 69 75 213 €11,921.52
72 Shaun Norris -2 71 69 74 214 €11,918.52

