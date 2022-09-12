2022 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Shane Lowry, who earned the DP World Tour win at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

Lowry prevailed by a shot over Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, finding critical birdies in a bunched closing round to finish on 17-under 199.

McIlroy played a group ahead of Lowry and just couldn't close the gap, winding up tied with the Spaniard Rahm, who teed of earlier in the day and shot a closing 62.

Lowry won the $1,333,330 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

BMW PGA Championship recap notes

Lowry earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the 34th completed event of the season. The event was shortened to 54 holes after play was halted Thursday and canceled on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lowry earned 1,335 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open.

2022 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

