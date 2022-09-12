2022 Ascension Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Harrington managed to pull out the tournament by a shot over YE Yang, winning the 54-hole tournament on 14-under 199. Steve Stricker finished in solo third, two shots back.

Bernhard Langer, in search of yet another Champions Tour win, earned solo fourth place on 11-under total.

Harrington won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Ascension Charity Classic recap notes

Harrington wins the 20th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in next week with the Sanford International.

2022 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

