2022 Ascension Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.
Harrington managed to pull out the tournament by a shot over YE Yang, winning the 54-hole tournament on 14-under 199. Steve Stricker finished in solo third, two shots back.
Bernhard Langer, in search of yet another Champions Tour win, earned solo fourth place on 11-under total.
Harrington won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Ascension Charity Classic recap notes
Harrington wins the 20th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in next week with the Sanford International.
2022 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Padraig Harrington
|-14
|65
|66
|68
|199
|$300,000
|2
|Y.E. Yang
|-13
|68
|66
|66
|200
|$176,000
|3
|Steve Stricker
|-12
|67
|65
|69
|201
|$144,000
|4
|Bernhard Langer
|-11
|65
|67
|70
|202
|$120,000
|T5
|Clark Dennis
|-10
|68
|68
|67
|203
|$73,600
|T5
|Ernie Els
|-10
|66
|69
|68
|203
|$73,600
|T5
|Bob Estes
|-10
|68
|67
|68
|203
|$73,600
|T5
|John Huston
|-10
|67
|66
|70
|203
|$73,600
|T5
|Steven Alker
|-10
|66
|68
|69
|203
|$73,600
|T10
|Kirk Triplett
|-9
|68
|68
|68
|204
|$50,000
|T10
|Doug Barron
|-9
|67
|68
|69
|204
|$50,000
|T12
|Scott McCarron
|-8
|69
|71
|65
|205
|$39,500
|T12
|Marco Dawson
|-8
|71
|67
|67
|205
|$39,500
|T12
|Brandt Jobe
|-8
|70
|66
|69
|205
|$39,500
|T12
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-8
|69
|66
|70
|205
|$39,500
|T16
|Kevin Sutherland
|-7
|70
|70
|66
|206
|$32,000
|T16
|David Toms
|-7
|69
|68
|69
|206
|$32,000
|T16
|Robert Karlsson
|-7
|67
|70
|69
|206
|$32,000
|T19
|Paul Broadhurst
|-6
|68
|72
|67
|207
|$24,920
|T19
|Justin Leonard
|-6
|69
|69
|69
|207
|$24,920
|T19
|Harrison Frazar
|-6
|69
|69
|69
|207
|$24,920
|T19
|Joe Durant
|-6
|67
|70
|70
|207
|$24,920
|T19
|Ken Duke
|-6
|68
|69
|70
|207
|$24,920
|T24
|Scott Dunlap
|-5
|69
|70
|69
|208
|$19,120
|T24
|Woody Austin
|-5
|70
|71
|67
|208
|$19,120
|T24
|Chris DiMarco
|-5
|71
|67
|70
|208
|$19,120
|T24
|Steve Flesch
|-5
|66
|70
|72
|208
|$19,120
|T24
|Darren Clarke
|-5
|68
|67
|73
|208
|$19,120
|T29
|John Daly
|-4
|67
|72
|70
|209
|$15,450
|T29
|Tim Petrovic
|-4
|73
|68
|68
|209
|$15,450
|T29
|Kent Jones
|-4
|72
|71
|66
|209
|$15,450
|T29
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-4
|69
|68
|72
|209
|$15,450
|T33
|K.J. Choi
|-3
|67
|73
|70
|210
|$12,600
|T33
|Brett Quigley
|-3
|71
|68
|71
|210
|$12,600
|T33
|Paul Stankowski
|-3
|70
|69
|71
|210
|$12,600
|T33
|Timothy O'Neal
|-3
|68
|70
|72
|210
|$12,600
|T33
|Jeff Sluman
|-3
|73
|69
|68
|210
|$12,600
|T38
|Jim Furyk
|-2
|72
|68
|71
|211
|$10,600
|T38
|Jay Haas
|-2
|72
|69
|70
|211
|$10,600
|T38
|Jay Williamson
|-2
|73
|69
|69
|211
|$10,600
|T41
|Ken Tanigawa
|-1
|72
|68
|72
|212
|$8,000
|T41
|Billy Mayfair
|-1
|69
|70
|73
|212
|$8,000
|T41
|Lee Janzen
|-1
|71
|70
|71
|212
|$8,000
|T41
|Tom Byrum
|-1
|69
|69
|74
|212
|$8,000
|T41
|Stuart Appleby
|-1
|70
|68
|74
|212
|$8,000
|T41
|Stephen Ames
|-1
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$8,000
|T41
|Mike Weir
|-1
|66
|70
|76
|212
|$8,000
|T41
|Brian Gay
|-1
|72
|65
|75
|212
|$8,000
|T41
|Jeff Maggert
|-1
|70
|73
|69
|212
|$8,000
|T41
|Tim Herron
|-1
|70
|74
|68
|212
|$8,000
|T51
|Duffy Waldorf
|E
|73
|68
|72
|213
|$5,000
|T51
|Rod Pampling
|E
|68
|70
|75
|213
|$5,000
|T51
|Colin Montgomerie
|E
|69
|72
|72
|213
|$5,000
|T51
|José María Olazábal
|E
|66
|71
|76
|213
|$5,000
|T51
|Rob Labritz
|E
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$5,000
|T51
|Cameron Beckman
|E
|71
|73
|69
|213
|$5,000
|T57
|David McKenzie
|1
|67
|72
|75
|214
|$3,800
|T57
|Shane Bertsch
|1
|72
|69
|73
|214
|$3,800
|T57
|Rocco Mediate
|1
|73
|69
|72
|214
|$3,800
|T57
|Dicky Pride
|1
|73
|71
|70
|214
|$3,800
|T57
|Glen Day
|1
|76
|72
|66
|214
|$3,800
|T62
|Alan McLean
|2
|74
|68
|73
|215
|$2,510
|T62
|Corey Pavin
|2
|74
|68
|73
|215
|$2,510
|T62
|Gene Sauers
|2
|71
|72
|72
|215
|$2,510
|T62
|Joey Sindelar
|2
|72
|71
|72
|215
|$2,510
|T62
|Mark Brown
|2
|73
|71
|71
|215
|$2,510
|T62
|David Duval
|2
|72
|72
|71
|215
|$2,510
|T62
|Billy Andrade
|2
|72
|73
|70
|215
|$2,510
|T62
|Scott Parel
|2
|67
|77
|71
|215
|$2,510
|T70
|David Branshaw
|4
|69
|75
|73
|217
|$1,700
|T70
|Roger Rowland
|4
|77
|71
|69
|217
|$1,700
|T72
|Fred Funk
|6
|71
|72
|76
|219
|$1,460
|T72
|David Frost
|6
|72
|72
|75
|219
|$1,460
|T74
|Stephen Dodd
|7
|72
|72
|76
|220
|$1,280
|T74
|Jesper Parnevik
|7
|71
|76
|73
|220
|$1,280
|76
|Franklin Langham
|10
|73
|74
|76
|223
|$1,160