2022 Ascension Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/12/2022 at 3:01 pm
The 2022 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Harrington managed to pull out the tournament by a shot over YE Yang, winning the 54-hole tournament on 14-under 199. Steve Stricker finished in solo third, two shots back.

Bernhard Langer, in search of yet another Champions Tour win, earned solo fourth place on 11-under total.

Harrington won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Ascension Charity Classic recap notes

Harrington wins the 20th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in next week with the Sanford International.

2022 Ascension Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Padraig Harrington -14 65 66 68 199 $300,000
2 Y.E. Yang -13 68 66 66 200 $176,000
3 Steve Stricker -12 67 65 69 201 $144,000
4 Bernhard Langer -11 65 67 70 202 $120,000
T5 Clark Dennis -10 68 68 67 203 $73,600
T5 Ernie Els -10 66 69 68 203 $73,600
T5 Bob Estes -10 68 67 68 203 $73,600
T5 John Huston -10 67 66 70 203 $73,600
T5 Steven Alker -10 66 68 69 203 $73,600
T10 Kirk Triplett -9 68 68 68 204 $50,000
T10 Doug Barron -9 67 68 69 204 $50,000
T12 Scott McCarron -8 69 71 65 205 $39,500
T12 Marco Dawson -8 71 67 67 205 $39,500
T12 Brandt Jobe -8 70 66 69 205 $39,500
T12 Tom Pernice Jr. -8 69 66 70 205 $39,500
T16 Kevin Sutherland -7 70 70 66 206 $32,000
T16 David Toms -7 69 68 69 206 $32,000
T16 Robert Karlsson -7 67 70 69 206 $32,000
T19 Paul Broadhurst -6 68 72 67 207 $24,920
T19 Justin Leonard -6 69 69 69 207 $24,920
T19 Harrison Frazar -6 69 69 69 207 $24,920
T19 Joe Durant -6 67 70 70 207 $24,920
T19 Ken Duke -6 68 69 70 207 $24,920
T24 Scott Dunlap -5 69 70 69 208 $19,120
T24 Woody Austin -5 70 71 67 208 $19,120
T24 Chris DiMarco -5 71 67 70 208 $19,120
T24 Steve Flesch -5 66 70 72 208 $19,120
T24 Darren Clarke -5 68 67 73 208 $19,120
T29 John Daly -4 67 72 70 209 $15,450
T29 Tim Petrovic -4 73 68 68 209 $15,450
T29 Kent Jones -4 72 71 66 209 $15,450
T29 Wes Short, Jr. -4 69 68 72 209 $15,450
T33 K.J. Choi -3 67 73 70 210 $12,600
T33 Brett Quigley -3 71 68 71 210 $12,600
T33 Paul Stankowski -3 70 69 71 210 $12,600
T33 Timothy O'Neal -3 68 70 72 210 $12,600
T33 Jeff Sluman -3 73 69 68 210 $12,600
T38 Jim Furyk -2 72 68 71 211 $10,600
T38 Jay Haas -2 72 69 70 211 $10,600
T38 Jay Williamson -2 73 69 69 211 $10,600
T41 Ken Tanigawa -1 72 68 72 212 $8,000
T41 Billy Mayfair -1 69 70 73 212 $8,000
T41 Lee Janzen -1 71 70 71 212 $8,000
T41 Tom Byrum -1 69 69 74 212 $8,000
T41 Stuart Appleby -1 70 68 74 212 $8,000
T41 Stephen Ames -1 71 71 70 212 $8,000
T41 Mike Weir -1 66 70 76 212 $8,000
T41 Brian Gay -1 72 65 75 212 $8,000
T41 Jeff Maggert -1 70 73 69 212 $8,000
T41 Tim Herron -1 70 74 68 212 $8,000
T51 Duffy Waldorf E 73 68 72 213 $5,000
T51 Rod Pampling E 68 70 75 213 $5,000
T51 Colin Montgomerie E 69 72 72 213 $5,000
T51 José María Olazábal E 66 71 76 213 $5,000
T51 Rob Labritz E 71 71 71 213 $5,000
T51 Cameron Beckman E 71 73 69 213 $5,000
T57 David McKenzie 1 67 72 75 214 $3,800
T57 Shane Bertsch 1 72 69 73 214 $3,800
T57 Rocco Mediate 1 73 69 72 214 $3,800
T57 Dicky Pride 1 73 71 70 214 $3,800
T57 Glen Day 1 76 72 66 214 $3,800
T62 Alan McLean 2 74 68 73 215 $2,510
T62 Corey Pavin 2 74 68 73 215 $2,510
T62 Gene Sauers 2 71 72 72 215 $2,510
T62 Joey Sindelar 2 72 71 72 215 $2,510
T62 Mark Brown 2 73 71 71 215 $2,510
T62 David Duval 2 72 72 71 215 $2,510
T62 Billy Andrade 2 72 73 70 215 $2,510
T62 Scott Parel 2 67 77 71 215 $2,510
T70 David Branshaw 4 69 75 73 217 $1,700
T70 Roger Rowland 4 77 71 69 217 $1,700
T72 Fred Funk 6 71 72 76 219 $1,460
T72 David Frost 6 72 72 75 219 $1,460
T74 Stephen Dodd 7 72 72 76 220 $1,280
T74 Jesper Parnevik 7 71 76 73 220 $1,280
76 Franklin Langham 10 73 74 76 223 $1,160

