2022 BMW PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

European Tour

09/11/2022 at 11:15 am
The 2022 BMW PGA Championship prize money payout is from the $8 million purse, with 72 professional players who complete three rounds at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the BMW PGA Championship prize pool is at €500,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,333,330. The BMW PGA Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 16.67 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is actually 72nd place this week.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship from the correct 2022 BMW PGA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, and those 72 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round. The tournament was shortened to 54 holes after play was suspended on Thursday and canceled Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 1,335 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 38 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 BMW PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,333,330
2 $888,880
3 $500,800
4 $400,000
5 $339,200
6 $280,000
7 $240,000
8 $200,000
9 $179,200
10 $160,000
11 $147,200
12 $137,600
13 $128,800
14 $122,400
15 $117,600
16 $112,800
17 $108,000
18 $103,200
19 $99,200
20 $96,000
21 $92,800
22 $90,400
23 $88,000
24 $85,600
25 $83,200
26 $80,800
27 $78,400
28 $76,000
29 $73,600
30 $71,200
31 $68,800
32 $66,400
33 $64,000
34 $61,600
35 $60,000
36 $58,400
37 $56,800
38 $55,200
39 $53,600
40 $52,000
41 $50,400
42 $48,800
43 $47,200
44 $45,600
45 $44,000
46 $42,400
47 $40,800
48 $39,200
49 $37,600
50 $36,000
51 $34,400
52 $32,800
53 $31,200
54 $29,600
55 $28,000
56 $26,400
57 $24,800
58 $24,000
59 $23,200
60 $22,400
61 $21,600
62 $20,800
63 $20,000
64 $19,200
65 $18,400

