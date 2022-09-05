2022 Kroger Queen City Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Kroger Queen City Championship field is headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to Ohio for one of the longest-running tournaments on the schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event continuing an Ohio swing for the tour.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 26 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Kroger Queen City Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Dottie Ardina
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Na Yeon Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Paula Creamer
- Casey Danielson
- Karis Davidson
- Anna Davis
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Dana Finkelstein
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Kristen Gillman
- Hannah Green
- Haylee Harford
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Celine Herbin
- Jillian Hollis
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Vivian Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Janie Jackson
- Linnea Johansson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Sei Young Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Christina Kim
- Gina Kim
- Jessica Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Agathe Laisne
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Min Lee
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Leona Maguire
- Brooke Matthews
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Giulia Molinaro
- Azahara Munoz
- Elizabeth Nagel
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Amy Olson
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Kaitlyn Papp
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Robynn Ree
- Paula Reto
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Jennifer Song
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Angela Stanford
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Ayako Uehara
- Alana Uriell
- Anne van Dam
- Savannah Vilaubi
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yan
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Katie Yoo
- Weiwei Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship field
- 3. Minjee Lee
- 5. Brooke Henderson
- 6. Atthaya Thitikul
- 7. Lexi Thompson
- 11. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 12. Nasa Hataoka
- 14. Jennifer Kupcho
- 15. Sei Young Kim
- 16. Jessica Korda
- 18. Leona Maguire
- 20. Hannah Green
- 22. Hye Jin Choi
- 23. Danielle Kang
- 24. Ayaka Furue
- 27. Patty Tavatanakit
- 28. Ashleigh Buhai
- 30. Megan Khang
- 33. Hinako Shibuno
- 34. Yuka Saso
- 36. Mina Harigae
- 37. Xiyu Lin
- 39. Marina Alex
- 40. Gaby Lopez
- 44. A Lim Kim
- 46. Jeongeun Lee6
- 50. Alison Lee