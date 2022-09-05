2022 Kroger Queen City Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Kroger Queen City Championship field is headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to Ohio for one of the longest-running tournaments on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event continuing an Ohio swing for the tour.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 26 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Kroger Queen City Championship field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Dottie Ardina

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Ashleigh Buhai

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Na Yeon Choi

Hye-Jin Choi

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Paula Creamer

Casey Danielson

Karis Davidson

Anna Davis

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Dana Finkelstein

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Luna Sobron Galmes

Kristen Gillman

Hannah Green

Haylee Harford

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Celine Herbin

Jillian Hollis

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Yu-Sang Hou

Vivian Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Janie Jackson

Linnea Johansson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

A Lim Kim

Christina Kim

Gina Kim

Jessica Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Agathe Laisne

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Min Lee

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Leona Maguire

Brooke Matthews

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Giulia Molinaro

Azahara Munoz

Elizabeth Nagel

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Amy Olson

Bianca Pagdanganan

Kaitlyn Papp

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Katherine Perry-Hamski

Pornanong Phatlum

Robynn Ree

Paula Reto

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Sarah Jane Smith

Jennifer Song

Mariah Stackhouse

Angela Stanford

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Ayako Uehara

Alana Uriell

Anne van Dam

Savannah Vilaubi

Dewi Weber

Jing Yan

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Katie Yoo

Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship field