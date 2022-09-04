2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Suh, who earned the big win with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals victory at Victori National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind..

Suh earned a two-shot win for his first Korn Ferry Tour win, finishing on 21-under 267. Austin Eckroat finished in solo second place, ending up two back of the winner.

Harry Hall and Eric Cole finished in a tie for third place in the final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Suh won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Suh earned 19.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned his PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule is over for 2022.

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

