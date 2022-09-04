2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/04/2022 at 10:59 pm
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Suh, who earned the big win with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals victory at Victori National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind..

Suh earned a two-shot win for his first Korn Ferry Tour win, finishing on 21-under 267. Austin Eckroat finished in solo second place, ending up two back of the winner.

Harry Hall and Eric Cole finished in a tie for third place in the final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Suh won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Suh earned 19.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned his PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule is over for 2022.

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Justin Suh -21 66 69 64 68 267 $180,000
2 Austin Eckroat -19 68 65 68 68 269 $90,000
T3 Harry Hall -18 69 65 71 65 270 $52,500
T3 Eric Cole -18 66 68 68 68 270 $52,500
T5 Dean Burmester -17 69 68 69 65 271 $31,167
T5 Ryan Armour -17 71 68 67 65 271 $31,167
T5 Nicolas Echavarria -17 67 71 67 66 271 $31,167
T5 Carl Yuan -17 66 70 66 69 271 $31,167
T5 Michael Gligic -17 64 66 71 70 271 $31,167
T5 Tano Goya -17 66 69 65 71 271 $31,167
11 Brent Grant -16 66 70 68 68 272 $23,650
T12 Vaughn Taylor -15 67 72 69 65 273 $19,300
T12 Joey Garber -15 70 67 69 67 273 $19,300
T12 Nick Hardy -15 71 67 67 68 273 $19,300
T12 Carson Young -15 68 67 68 70 273 $19,300
T12 Sam Stevens -15 70 70 62 71 273 $19,300
T17 Philip Knowles -14 73 68 66 67 274 $14,030
T17 Yannik Paul -14 70 69 68 67 274 $14,030
T17 Ben Martin -14 75 62 68 69 274 $14,030
T17 Michael Kim -14 68 68 67 71 274 $14,030
T17 Nicholas Lindheim -14 68 68 65 73 274 $14,030
22 Camilo Villegas -13 71 62 73 69 275 $11,350
T23 Andrew Novak -12 70 71 67 68 276 $9,767
T23 Tain Lee -12 68 68 72 68 276 $9,767
T23 Joseph Bramlett -12 69 73 65 69 276 $9,767
T26 Martin Trainer -11 69 72 68 68 277 $7,108
T26 Paul Barjon -11 69 68 73 67 277 $7,108
T26 Henrik Norlander -11 73 69 67 68 277 $7,108
T26 Tommy Gainey -11 69 69 69 70 277 $7,108
T26 Tyson Alexander -11 68 73 66 70 277 $7,108
T26 Austin Cook -11 74 65 68 70 277 $7,108
T26 Ben Kohles -11 75 64 68 70 277 $7,108
T26 Robby Shelton -11 70 69 72 66 277 $7,108
T26 Chris Stroud -11 68 69 67 73 277 $7,108
T26 Will Gordon -11 66 66 72 73 277 $7,108
T36 Ben Taylor -10 72 64 73 69 278 $5,650
T36 Brice Garnett -10 69 70 72 67 278 $5,650
T36 John Augenstein -10 70 68 66 74 278 $5,650
T39 Marcelo Rozo -9 70 69 70 70 279 $4,950
T39 Dawie van der Walt -9 70 71 69 69 279 $4,950
T39 Patrick Fishburn -9 67 67 76 69 279 $4,950
T39 Brandon Hagy -9 71 71 68 69 279 $4,950
T39 Byeong Hun An -9 67 65 73 74 279 $4,950
T39 Hurly Long -9 71 69 72 67 279 $4,950
T39 Fabián Gómez -9 69 73 70 67 279 $4,950
T46 Aaron Baddeley -8 72 70 68 70 280 $4,500
T46 T.J. Vogel -8 72 69 70 69 280 $4,500
T46 Sean O'Hair -8 70 72 70 68 280 $4,500
T49 Quade Cummins -7 71 66 72 72 281 $4,350
T49 Kevin Yu -7 67 69 73 72 281 $4,350
T49 José de Jesús Rodríguez -7 72 68 68 73 281 $4,350
T52 Jason Scrivener -6 71 67 71 73 282 $4,230
T52 Kevin Dougherty -6 68 69 72 73 282 $4,230
T52 Kyle Westmoreland -6 69 70 71 72 282 $4,230
T52 Chase Seiffert -6 73 68 71 70 282 $4,230
T56 Zecheng Dou -5 68 73 69 73 283 $4,160
T56 Trevor Werbylo -5 69 69 74 71 283 $4,160
T56 Davis Thompson -5 71 70 71 71 283 $4,160
T59 Chan Kim -4 69 73 68 74 284 $4,090
T59 Trevor Cone -4 69 71 71 73 284 $4,090
T59 Chris Baker -4 72 70 72 70 284 $4,090
T59 Chris Naegel -4 72 70 72 70 284 $4,090
T63 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -2 67 65 81 73 286 $4,030
T63 Matt McCarty -2 71 71 73 71 286 $4,030
T65 Paul Haley II -1 69 72 71 75 287 $3,980
T65 Zack Fischer -1 73 69 71 74 287 $3,980
T65 Sung Kang -1 73 69 74 71 287 $3,980
T68 Brandon Harkins 3 70 70 73 78 291 $3,930
T68 Wesley Bryan 3 76 66 71 78 291 $3,930
70 Jared Wolfe 8 72 70 78 76 296 $3,900

