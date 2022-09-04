2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Suh, who earned the big win with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals victory at Victori National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind..
Suh earned a two-shot win for his first Korn Ferry Tour win, finishing on 21-under 267. Austin Eckroat finished in solo second place, ending up two back of the winner.
Harry Hall and Eric Cole finished in a tie for third place in the final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Suh won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Suh earned 19.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned his PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.
This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule is over for 2022.
2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Justin Suh
|-21
|66
|69
|64
|68
|267
|$180,000
|2
|Austin Eckroat
|-19
|68
|65
|68
|68
|269
|$90,000
|T3
|Harry Hall
|-18
|69
|65
|71
|65
|270
|$52,500
|T3
|Eric Cole
|-18
|66
|68
|68
|68
|270
|$52,500
|T5
|Dean Burmester
|-17
|69
|68
|69
|65
|271
|$31,167
|T5
|Ryan Armour
|-17
|71
|68
|67
|65
|271
|$31,167
|T5
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-17
|67
|71
|67
|66
|271
|$31,167
|T5
|Carl Yuan
|-17
|66
|70
|66
|69
|271
|$31,167
|T5
|Michael Gligic
|-17
|64
|66
|71
|70
|271
|$31,167
|T5
|Tano Goya
|-17
|66
|69
|65
|71
|271
|$31,167
|11
|Brent Grant
|-16
|66
|70
|68
|68
|272
|$23,650
|T12
|Vaughn Taylor
|-15
|67
|72
|69
|65
|273
|$19,300
|T12
|Joey Garber
|-15
|70
|67
|69
|67
|273
|$19,300
|T12
|Nick Hardy
|-15
|71
|67
|67
|68
|273
|$19,300
|T12
|Carson Young
|-15
|68
|67
|68
|70
|273
|$19,300
|T12
|Sam Stevens
|-15
|70
|70
|62
|71
|273
|$19,300
|T17
|Philip Knowles
|-14
|73
|68
|66
|67
|274
|$14,030
|T17
|Yannik Paul
|-14
|70
|69
|68
|67
|274
|$14,030
|T17
|Ben Martin
|-14
|75
|62
|68
|69
|274
|$14,030
|T17
|Michael Kim
|-14
|68
|68
|67
|71
|274
|$14,030
|T17
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-14
|68
|68
|65
|73
|274
|$14,030
|22
|Camilo Villegas
|-13
|71
|62
|73
|69
|275
|$11,350
|T23
|Andrew Novak
|-12
|70
|71
|67
|68
|276
|$9,767
|T23
|Tain Lee
|-12
|68
|68
|72
|68
|276
|$9,767
|T23
|Joseph Bramlett
|-12
|69
|73
|65
|69
|276
|$9,767
|T26
|Martin Trainer
|-11
|69
|72
|68
|68
|277
|$7,108
|T26
|Paul Barjon
|-11
|69
|68
|73
|67
|277
|$7,108
|T26
|Henrik Norlander
|-11
|73
|69
|67
|68
|277
|$7,108
|T26
|Tommy Gainey
|-11
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|$7,108
|T26
|Tyson Alexander
|-11
|68
|73
|66
|70
|277
|$7,108
|T26
|Austin Cook
|-11
|74
|65
|68
|70
|277
|$7,108
|T26
|Ben Kohles
|-11
|75
|64
|68
|70
|277
|$7,108
|T26
|Robby Shelton
|-11
|70
|69
|72
|66
|277
|$7,108
|T26
|Chris Stroud
|-11
|68
|69
|67
|73
|277
|$7,108
|T26
|Will Gordon
|-11
|66
|66
|72
|73
|277
|$7,108
|T36
|Ben Taylor
|-10
|72
|64
|73
|69
|278
|$5,650
|T36
|Brice Garnett
|-10
|69
|70
|72
|67
|278
|$5,650
|T36
|John Augenstein
|-10
|70
|68
|66
|74
|278
|$5,650
|T39
|Marcelo Rozo
|-9
|70
|69
|70
|70
|279
|$4,950
|T39
|Dawie van der Walt
|-9
|70
|71
|69
|69
|279
|$4,950
|T39
|Patrick Fishburn
|-9
|67
|67
|76
|69
|279
|$4,950
|T39
|Brandon Hagy
|-9
|71
|71
|68
|69
|279
|$4,950
|T39
|Byeong Hun An
|-9
|67
|65
|73
|74
|279
|$4,950
|T39
|Hurly Long
|-9
|71
|69
|72
|67
|279
|$4,950
|T39
|Fabián Gómez
|-9
|69
|73
|70
|67
|279
|$4,950
|T46
|Aaron Baddeley
|-8
|72
|70
|68
|70
|280
|$4,500
|T46
|T.J. Vogel
|-8
|72
|69
|70
|69
|280
|$4,500
|T46
|Sean O'Hair
|-8
|70
|72
|70
|68
|280
|$4,500
|T49
|Quade Cummins
|-7
|71
|66
|72
|72
|281
|$4,350
|T49
|Kevin Yu
|-7
|67
|69
|73
|72
|281
|$4,350
|T49
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|-7
|72
|68
|68
|73
|281
|$4,350
|T52
|Jason Scrivener
|-6
|71
|67
|71
|73
|282
|$4,230
|T52
|Kevin Dougherty
|-6
|68
|69
|72
|73
|282
|$4,230
|T52
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|72
|282
|$4,230
|T52
|Chase Seiffert
|-6
|73
|68
|71
|70
|282
|$4,230
|T56
|Zecheng Dou
|-5
|68
|73
|69
|73
|283
|$4,160
|T56
|Trevor Werbylo
|-5
|69
|69
|74
|71
|283
|$4,160
|T56
|Davis Thompson
|-5
|71
|70
|71
|71
|283
|$4,160
|T59
|Chan Kim
|-4
|69
|73
|68
|74
|284
|$4,090
|T59
|Trevor Cone
|-4
|69
|71
|71
|73
|284
|$4,090
|T59
|Chris Baker
|-4
|72
|70
|72
|70
|284
|$4,090
|T59
|Chris Naegel
|-4
|72
|70
|72
|70
|284
|$4,090
|T63
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-2
|67
|65
|81
|73
|286
|$4,030
|T63
|Matt McCarty
|-2
|71
|71
|73
|71
|286
|$4,030
|T65
|Paul Haley II
|-1
|69
|72
|71
|75
|287
|$3,980
|T65
|Zack Fischer
|-1
|73
|69
|71
|74
|287
|$3,980
|T65
|Sung Kang
|-1
|73
|69
|74
|71
|287
|$3,980
|T68
|Brandon Harkins
|3
|70
|70
|73
|78
|291
|$3,930
|T68
|Wesley Bryan
|3
|76
|66
|71
|78
|291
|$3,930
|70
|Jared Wolfe
|8
|72
|70
|78
|76
|296
|$3,900