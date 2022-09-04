2022 Dana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Dana Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Gaby Lopez, who earned her third-career LPGA Tour win at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

The Mexican-born player prevailed on a tough day to break out from a pack including past winners and top players. Lopez, however, wound up shooting a final round 8-under 63 to finish on 17-under 267 to win by a shot over Megan Khang.

Caroline Masson finished in solo third place, seeking out a second LPGA Tour win, on 15-under total.

Lopez won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Dana Open recap notes

Lopez picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle again in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Lopez earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 75 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio.

2022 Dana Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details