2022 Dana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/04/2022 at 7:43 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Dana Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Gaby Lopez, who earned her third-career LPGA Tour win at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

The Mexican-born player prevailed on a tough day to break out from a pack including past winners and top players. Lopez, however, wound up shooting a final round 8-under 63 to finish on 17-under 267 to win by a shot over Megan Khang.

Caroline Masson finished in solo third place, seeking out a second LPGA Tour win, on 15-under total.

Lopez won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Dana Open recap notes

Lopez picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle again in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Lopez earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 75 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio.

2022 Dana Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Gaby Lopez -18 67 70 66 63 266 $262,500
2 Megan Khang -17 71 65 67 64 267 $160,837
3 Caroline Masson -16 68 67 65 68 268 $116,676
T4 Sarah Schmelzel -15 67 71 65 66 269 $74,115
T4 Ruoning Yin -15 65 69 68 67 269 $74,115
T4 Lucy Li -15 68 64 67 70 269 $74,115
T7 Frida Kinhult -14 69 68 67 66 270 $44,176
T7 Xiyu Lin -14 67 69 66 68 270 $44,176
T7 Nasa Hataoka -14 69 66 67 68 270 $44,176
T10 Carlota Ciganda -13 65 69 69 68 271 $33,168
T10 Hannah Green -13 74 62 66 69 271 $33,168
T10 Leona Maguire -13 66 70 66 69 271 $33,168
T13 Hyo Joo Kim -12 66 71 70 65 272 $27,180
T13 Brooke M. Henderson -12 72 66 65 69 272 $27,180
T13 Sei Young Kim -12 70 67 65 70 272 $27,180
T16 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -11 71 70 66 66 273 $20,826
T16 Ashleigh Buhai -11 71 67 69 66 273 $20,826
T16 Lilia Vu -11 68 69 69 67 273 $20,826
T16 Ariya Jutanugarn -11 69 68 68 68 273 $20,826
T16 Wei-Ling Hsu -11 69 66 70 68 273 $20,826
T16 Madelene Sagstrom -11 68 70 66 69 273 $20,826
T16 Lydia Ko -11 66 72 64 71 273 $20,826
T16 Lexi Thompson -11 66 69 65 73 273 $20,826
T24 Wichanee Meechai -10 68 68 73 65 274 $16,203
T24 Celine Herbin -10 68 73 65 68 274 $16,203
T24 Hye-Jin Choi -10 65 70 71 68 274 $16,203
T24 Mina Harigae -10 70 67 68 69 274 $16,203
T24 Moriya Jutanugarn -10 70 67 68 69 274 $16,203
T29 Atthaya Thitikul -9 70 70 69 66 275 $12,299
T29 Amy Yang -9 70 68 70 67 275 $12,299
T29 Amanda Doherty -9 70 68 69 68 275 $12,299
T29 A Lim Kim -9 67 71 69 68 275 $12,299
T29 So Yeon Ryu -9 67 70 70 68 275 $12,299
T29 Lauren Stephenson -9 66 70 71 68 275 $12,299
T29 Mi Hyang Lee -9 72 65 68 70 275 $12,299
T29 Ayaka Furue -9 68 69 68 70 275 $12,299
T29 Aline Krauter -9 66 71 68 70 275 $12,299
T38 Andrea Lee -8 70 71 69 66 276 $8,818
T38 Azahara Munoz -8 72 69 68 67 276 $8,818
T38 Yuka Saso -8 68 69 72 67 276 $8,818
T38 Pajaree Anannarukarn -8 71 66 71 68 276 $8,818
T38 Emma Talley -8 71 69 66 70 276 $8,818
T38 Jennifer Chang -8 70 70 66 70 276 $8,818
T38 Peiyun Chien -8 70 66 70 70 276 $8,818
T45 Elizabeth Szokol -7 72 68 70 67 277 $7,088
T45 Stephanie Kyriacou -7 71 69 67 70 277 $7,088
T45 Morgane Metraux -7 70 69 68 70 277 $7,088
T45 Marina Alex -7 70 69 66 72 277 $7,088
T49 Danielle Kang -6 72 67 72 67 278 $5,914
T49 Yu Liu -6 70 71 69 68 278 $5,914
T49 Albane Valenzuela -6 72 67 71 68 278 $5,914
T49 Natasha Andrea Oon -6 70 70 69 69 278 $5,914
T49 Minjee Lee -6 67 72 70 69 278 $5,914
T49 Brittany Altomare -6 68 69 68 73 278 $5,914
T55 Gerina Mendoza -5 70 71 70 68 279 $4,931
T55 Cydney Clanton -5 71 68 71 69 279 $4,931
T55 Yu-Sang Hou -5 71 70 68 70 279 $4,931
T55 Chella Choi -5 70 69 68 72 279 $4,931
T55 Jeongeun Lee5 -5 70 67 70 72 279 $4,931
T60 Pornanong Phatlum -4 70 70 72 68 280 $4,227
T60 Jeongeun Lee6 -4 70 71 70 69 280 $4,227
T60 Emily Kristine Pedersen -4 66 73 72 69 280 $4,227
T60 Lauren Coughlin -4 70 70 70 70 280 $4,227
T60 Haeji Kang -4 71 70 68 71 280 $4,227
T65 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -2 70 71 72 69 282 $3,875
T65 Ana Belac -2 72 68 71 71 282 $3,875
T65 Mariah Stackhouse -2 68 70 71 73 282 $3,875
T68 Angel Yin -1 71 70 73 69 283 $3,577
T68 Christina Kim -1 70 69 74 70 283 $3,577
T68 Bronte Law -1 71 69 70 73 283 $3,577
T68 Amy Olson -1 66 71 73 73 283 $3,577
72 Maddie Szeryk 1 72 69 74 70 285 $3,434
T73 In Kyung Kim 2 69 71 78 68 286 $3,368
T73 Maria Fassi 2 68 72 72 74 286 $3,368
75 Jennifer Song 4 72 67 74 75 288 $3,306

