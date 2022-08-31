2022 Dana Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Dana Open is one of the biggest championships of the LPGA Tour golf calendar, with Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, hosting the Dana Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the long-running championship.

The Dana Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Ohio.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Dana Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Dana Open TV times and schedule.

2022 Dana Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern