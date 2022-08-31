2022 Dana Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel
Uncategorized

2022 Dana Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

08/31/2022 at 1:21 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Dana Open is one of the biggest championships of the LPGA Tour golf calendar, with Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, hosting the Dana Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the long-running championship.

The Dana Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Ohio.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Dana Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Dana Open TV times and schedule.

2022 Dana Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, Sept. 1: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, Sept. 2: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Sept. 3: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Sept. 4: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.