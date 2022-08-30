Golf terms: What is a barky or barkie in golf, and what does it mean to get one?

If you've ever been out on the golf course or watched golf on TV, someone has no doubt used the term "barky" to describe something happening on the golf course. However, for a new golfer or golf fan, they might not know what it means to get a barky on the golf course.

What is a barky in golf?

In golf, a barky (or barkie) is when a golfer hits a tree with their golf ball on any shot during a single golf hole and still makes par or better on a single golf hole.

The barky (or barkie) is a term that isn't used by every golfer, but almost every golfer definitely hits trees when they play golf. For a barky to happen, any shot -- but at least one shot -- has to hit a tree in some fashion. Obviously that's most likely to happen with a tee shot or an approach shot instead of a shot around the green.

What about a double barky?

A barky is a great accomplishment in golf, but there's also an accomplishment called the double barky (and, conceivably, there's a triple barky). A double barky happens when a golfer hit two shots that hit trees in some fashion before going on to make par or better on a single golf hole.

In many golf games, a barky is worth points or money in a bet. So while it's not ideal to hit the ball in the woods in golf, successfully playing out of trees can be worth some cash to golfers.