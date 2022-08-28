2022 US Senior Women's Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/28/2022 at 6:48 pm
The 2021 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jill McGill, who made history with a one-shot win at NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio.

McGill shot an even-par 73 in the final round, taking home her first senior major title with a one-shot win on 3-under 289. Leta Lindley finished runner-up in the 50-plus tournament, a shot out of a playoff.

Helen Alfredsson, the 2019 winner, and Catriona Matthew finished in a tie for third on 1-under total each.

Former champion Laura Davies stumbled late in the round, falling to a tie for fifth with Juli Inkster and defending champion Annika Sorenstam.

McGill won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Jill McGill holds the trophy after she won the 2022 U.S. Senior Women's Open at NCR Country Club (South Course) in Kettering, Ohio on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)

US Senior Women's Open recap notes

McGill wins in her first start in the US Senior Women's Open, becoming one of a rare group of players to win three different USGA championships in their careers.

This is the first close US Senior Women's Open. Two of the four so far have been decided by margins greater than six shots.

The cut in the US Senior Women's Open is to the top 50 and ties.

All professionals who missed the cut were paid $2,000 each.

2021 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jill McGill -3 74 71 71 73 289 $180,000
2 Leta Lindley -2 69 72 75 74 290 $108,000
T3 Helen Alfredsson -1 70 70 75 76 291 $58,960
T3 Catriona Matthew -1 72 76 70 73 291 $58,960
T5 Laura Davies 1 71 76 68 78 293 $36,010
T5 Juli Inkster 1 76 71 73 73 293 $36,010
T5 Annika Sorenstam 1 73 70 73 77 293 $36,010
8 Catrin Nilsmark 2 69 76 76 73 294 $28,890
T9 Liselotte Neumann 3 76 73 71 75 295 $25,024
T9 Michele Redman 3 75 74 71 75 295 $25,024
11 Tammie Green 4 68 76 76 76 296 $21,769
12 Trish Johnson 6 73 73 73 79 298 $19,734
13 Stefania Croce 7 75 75 72 77 299 $18,615
14 Pat Hurst 8 70 78 78 74 300 $17,598
T15 Patricia Ehrhart (a) 9 74 75 75 77 301 $0
T15 Lisa Grimes 9 76 73 73 79 301 $16,123
T15 Christa Johnson 9 75 77 72 77 301 $16,123
18 Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 10 74 73 78 77 302 $14,750
T19 Audra Burks 12 73 77 77 77 304 $13,402
T19 Jamie Fischer 12 76 77 72 79 304 $13,402
21 Laurel Kean 13 72 78 75 80 305 $12,137
22 Yuko Saito 14 75 76 78 77 306 $11,421
T23 Dina Ammaccapane 15 76 80 73 78 307 $10,359
T23 Rosie Jones 15 74 78 78 77 307 $10,359
T25 Sherry Andonian 16 76 77 79 76 308 $9,093
T25 Judith Kyrinis (a) 16 72 81 77 78 308 $0
T25 Maggie Will 16 79 73 75 81 308 $9,093
28 Lara Tennant (a) 17 75 76 81 77 309 $0
T29 Cathy Johnston-Forbes 18 74 75 79 82 310 $8,345
T29 Ellen Port (a) 18 78 77 78 77 310 $0
T29 Shelly Stouffer (a) 18 82 76 73 79 310 $0
T32 Lisa DePaulo 20 78 78 75 81 312 $7,534
T32 Moira Dunn-Bohls 20 78 76 76 82 312 $7,534
T32 Eriko Gejo 20 78 77 77 80 312 $7,534
T32 Denise Killeen 20 76 76 81 79 312 $7,534
T36 Danielle Ammaccapane 21 76 79 80 78 313 $6,481
T36 Tracy Hanson 21 75 77 83 78 313 $6,481
T36 Becky Iverson 21 78 77 78 80 313 $6,481
39 Amy Alcott 22 76 76 86 76 314 $5,913
T40 Michelle McGann 23 78 78 80 79 315 $5,488
T40 Barb Moxness 23 78 77 81 79 315 $5,488
T40 Alison Nicholas 23 77 78 78 82 315 $5,488
43 Nicole Jeray 24 79 79 81 77 316 $5,086
44 Yukako Matsumoto 25 74 80 80 83 317 $4,893
T45 Cheryl Anderson 26 75 83 78 82 318 $4,602
T45 Hollis Stacy 26 79 78 78 83 318 $4,602
47 Dana Bates 27 79 79 82 79 319 $4,313
48 Elaine Crosby 28 78 80 81 81 320 $4,118
49 Susie Redman 29 76 82 83 80 321 $3,925
50 Lisa McGill (a) 32 79 77 83 85 324 $0
51 Yuko Ogura 33 80 78 86 81 325 $3,731
52 Cathy Panton-Lewis 34 80 77 87 82 326 $3,559

