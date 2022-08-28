2022 US Senior Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jill McGill, who made history with a one-shot win at NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio.

McGill shot an even-par 73 in the final round, taking home her first senior major title with a one-shot win on 3-under 289. Leta Lindley finished runner-up in the 50-plus tournament, a shot out of a playoff.

Helen Alfredsson, the 2019 winner, and Catriona Matthew finished in a tie for third on 1-under total each.

Former champion Laura Davies stumbled late in the round, falling to a tie for fifth with Juli Inkster and defending champion Annika Sorenstam.

McGill won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

US Senior Women's Open recap notes

McGill wins in her first start in the US Senior Women's Open, becoming one of a rare group of players to win three different USGA championships in their careers.

This is the first close US Senior Women's Open. Two of the four so far have been decided by margins greater than six shots.

The cut in the US Senior Women's Open is to the top 50 and ties.

All professionals who missed the cut were paid $2,000 each.

2021 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details