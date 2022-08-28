2022 Tour Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Tour Championship prize money payout is from the $57.925 million purse, with 29 professional players who complete four rounds at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., (and Will Zalatoris) earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Tour Championship prize pool is at $18,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $6,500,000. The Tour Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $500,000.

The Tour Championship field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy and more.

This tournament started with 29 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Tour Championship from the correct 2022 Tour Championship full-field payout is based on their finish, including starting strokes.

The 36-hole cut was not made to the top 65 players and ties, but there was one pre-tournament withdrawal (Will Zalatoris). The 29 remaining players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Tour Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour modifying the payout if more than 65 professionals start a no-cut event to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will win the FedEx Cup, the PGA Tour's season-long points race.

Additionally, there are approximately 38 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of this event gets a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Tour Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

