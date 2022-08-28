2022 CP Women's Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/28/2022 at 4:22 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 CP Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Paula Reto, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Ottawa, Canada.

The South African broke through in one of the LPGA Tour's biggest non-major events, earning a one-shot victory over Nelly Korda and Hye Jin Choi, finishing on 19-under 265.

Lydia Ko finished just off the podium, ending up in fourth place and a shot out of a tie for second place. A Lim Kim finished solo fifth.

Reto won the $352,500 winner's share of the $2,350,000 purse.

CP Women's Open recap notes

Reto picks up the win in the 23nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Reto earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 78 of 156 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 Dana Open in Ohio.

2022 CP Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Paula Reto -19 62 69 67 67 265 $352,500
T2 Nelly Korda -18 67 64 68 67 266 $185,891
T2 Hye-Jin Choi -18 68 63 66 69 266 $185,891
4 Lydia Ko -17 69 68 67 63 267 $120,918
5 A Lim Kim -16 66 69 66 67 268 $97,326
T6 Sarah Schmelzel -15 69 64 66 70 269 $73,141
T6 Narin An -15 64 65 68 72 269 $73,141
8 Emma Talley -13 65 70 68 68 271 $58,396
T9 Alison Lee -12 68 71 70 63 272 $46,450
T9 Sei Young Kim -12 70 68 71 63 272 $46,450
T9 Lucy Li -12 66 70 69 67 272 $46,450
T9 Lindy Duncan -12 69 62 70 71 272 $46,450
T13 Carlota Ciganda -11 68 68 70 67 273 $35,390
T13 Megan Khang -11 70 66 69 68 273 $35,390
T13 Ariya Jutanugarn -11 67 68 69 69 273 $35,390
T13 Nasa Hataoka -11 66 67 69 71 273 $35,390
T17 Alena Sharp -10 67 72 68 67 274 $26,308
T17 Haylee Harford -10 68 70 68 68 274 $26,308
T17 Lilia Vu -10 65 69 72 68 274 $26,308
T17 Amy Yang -10 67 69 69 69 274 $26,308
T17 Yealimi Noh -10 67 69 68 70 274 $26,308
T17 Jessica Korda -10 67 68 69 70 274 $26,308
T17 Stephanie Kyriacou -10 71 63 70 70 274 $26,308
T17 Lizette Salas -10 68 64 72 70 274 $26,308
T17 Danielle Kang -10 67 66 68 73 274 $26,308
T26 Allison Emrey -9 68 70 69 68 275 $19,701
T26 Wichanee Meechai -9 71 66 70 68 275 $19,701
T26 Allisen Corpuz -9 71 68 66 70 275 $19,701
T26 Hannah Green -9 68 66 71 70 275 $19,701
T26 Mo Martin -9 66 70 68 71 275 $19,701
T26 Maddie Szeryk -9 67 68 69 71 275 $19,701
T32 Caroline Masson -8 68 70 70 68 276 $16,073
T32 In Gee Chun -8 68 70 68 70 276 $16,073
T32 Peiyun Chien -8 66 71 69 70 276 $16,073
T32 Ashleigh Buhai -8 71 65 68 72 276 $16,073
T36 Lexi Thompson -7 70 68 73 66 277 $12,348
T36 Xiyu Lin -7 72 65 72 68 277 $12,348
T36 Elizabeth Szokol -7 66 69 74 68 277 $12,348
T36 Sarah Kemp -7 68 70 70 69 277 $12,348
T36 Sophia Schubert -7 69 68 71 69 277 $12,348
T36 Cheyenne Knight -7 68 69 71 69 277 $12,348
T36 Charlotte Thomas -7 68 70 69 70 277 $12,348
T36 Frida Kinhult -7 72 65 70 70 277 $12,348
T36 Ally Ewing -7 67 67 72 71 277 $12,348
T45 Pauline Roussin -6 66 71 72 69 278 $9,496
T45 Matilda Castren -6 67 71 69 71 278 $9,496
T45 Ruixin Liu -6 68 68 71 71 278 $9,496
T45 Ayaka Furue -6 71 68 67 72 278 $9,496
T49 Mi Hyang Lee -5 68 72 70 69 279 $7,803
T49 Brittany Altomare -5 68 71 71 69 279 $7,803
T49 Brooke M. Henderson -5 69 68 73 69 279 $7,803
T49 Esther Henseleit -5 69 70 70 70 279 $7,803
T49 Stacy Lewis -5 68 67 74 70 279 $7,803
T49 Jeongeun Lee6 -5 70 70 68 71 279 $7,803
T49 Emily Kristine Pedersen -5 69 71 68 71 279 $7,803
T56 Albane Valenzuela -4 71 69 72 68 280 $6,488
T56 Anna Davis (a) -4 70 68 71 71 280 $0
T56 Karis Davidson -4 69 67 72 72 280 $6,488
T56 Jennifer Kupcho -4 67 68 73 72 280 $6,488
T56 Atthaya Thitikul -4 66 70 70 74 280 $6,488
T61 Jeongeun Lee5 -3 68 72 72 69 281 $5,663
T61 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -3 67 70 74 70 281 $5,663
T61 Wei-Ling Hsu -3 66 71 73 71 281 $5,663
T61 Dewi Weber -3 68 70 70 73 281 $5,663
T61 Andrea Lee -3 70 69 68 74 281 $5,663
66 Yu Liu -2 70 68 71 73 282 $5,308
67 Lauren Hartlage -1 71 68 74 70 283 $5,191
T68 Giulia Molinaro E 69 71 72 72 284 $4,769
T68 Jennifer Song E 69 70 73 72 284 $4,769
T68 Kaitlyn Papp E 70 70 71 73 284 $4,769
T68 Amanda Doherty E 69 71 71 73 284 $4,769
T68 Cristie Kerr E 67 73 71 73 284 $4,769
T68 So Yeon Ryu E 70 68 72 74 284 $4,769
T68 Perrine Delacour E 66 74 68 76 284 $4,769
75 Lauren Zaretsky (a) 1 68 71 73 73 285 $0
T76 Yu-Sang Hou 2 73 66 76 71 286 $4,428
T76 Rebecca Lee-Bentham 2 70 70 74 72 286 $4,428
T76 Robynn Ree 2 65 72 73 76 286 $4,428

