2022 CP Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 CP Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Paula Reto, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Ottawa, Canada.
The South African broke through in one of the LPGA Tour's biggest non-major events, earning a one-shot victory over Nelly Korda and Hye Jin Choi, finishing on 19-under 265.
Lydia Ko finished just off the podium, ending up in fourth place and a shot out of a tie for second place. A Lim Kim finished solo fifth.
Reto won the $352,500 winner's share of the $2,350,000 purse.
CP Women's Open recap notes
Reto picks up the win in the 23nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.
By winning the event, Reto earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 78 of 156 starting players finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 Dana Open in Ohio.
2022 CP Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Paula Reto
|-19
|62
|69
|67
|67
|265
|$352,500
|T2
|Nelly Korda
|-18
|67
|64
|68
|67
|266
|$185,891
|T2
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-18
|68
|63
|66
|69
|266
|$185,891
|4
|Lydia Ko
|-17
|69
|68
|67
|63
|267
|$120,918
|5
|A Lim Kim
|-16
|66
|69
|66
|67
|268
|$97,326
|T6
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-15
|69
|64
|66
|70
|269
|$73,141
|T6
|Narin An
|-15
|64
|65
|68
|72
|269
|$73,141
|8
|Emma Talley
|-13
|65
|70
|68
|68
|271
|$58,396
|T9
|Alison Lee
|-12
|68
|71
|70
|63
|272
|$46,450
|T9
|Sei Young Kim
|-12
|70
|68
|71
|63
|272
|$46,450
|T9
|Lucy Li
|-12
|66
|70
|69
|67
|272
|$46,450
|T9
|Lindy Duncan
|-12
|69
|62
|70
|71
|272
|$46,450
|T13
|Carlota Ciganda
|-11
|68
|68
|70
|67
|273
|$35,390
|T13
|Megan Khang
|-11
|70
|66
|69
|68
|273
|$35,390
|T13
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-11
|67
|68
|69
|69
|273
|$35,390
|T13
|Nasa Hataoka
|-11
|66
|67
|69
|71
|273
|$35,390
|T17
|Alena Sharp
|-10
|67
|72
|68
|67
|274
|$26,308
|T17
|Haylee Harford
|-10
|68
|70
|68
|68
|274
|$26,308
|T17
|Lilia Vu
|-10
|65
|69
|72
|68
|274
|$26,308
|T17
|Amy Yang
|-10
|67
|69
|69
|69
|274
|$26,308
|T17
|Yealimi Noh
|-10
|67
|69
|68
|70
|274
|$26,308
|T17
|Jessica Korda
|-10
|67
|68
|69
|70
|274
|$26,308
|T17
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-10
|71
|63
|70
|70
|274
|$26,308
|T17
|Lizette Salas
|-10
|68
|64
|72
|70
|274
|$26,308
|T17
|Danielle Kang
|-10
|67
|66
|68
|73
|274
|$26,308
|T26
|Allison Emrey
|-9
|68
|70
|69
|68
|275
|$19,701
|T26
|Wichanee Meechai
|-9
|71
|66
|70
|68
|275
|$19,701
|T26
|Allisen Corpuz
|-9
|71
|68
|66
|70
|275
|$19,701
|T26
|Hannah Green
|-9
|68
|66
|71
|70
|275
|$19,701
|T26
|Mo Martin
|-9
|66
|70
|68
|71
|275
|$19,701
|T26
|Maddie Szeryk
|-9
|67
|68
|69
|71
|275
|$19,701
|T32
|Caroline Masson
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|68
|276
|$16,073
|T32
|In Gee Chun
|-8
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|$16,073
|T32
|Peiyun Chien
|-8
|66
|71
|69
|70
|276
|$16,073
|T32
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-8
|71
|65
|68
|72
|276
|$16,073
|T36
|Lexi Thompson
|-7
|70
|68
|73
|66
|277
|$12,348
|T36
|Xiyu Lin
|-7
|72
|65
|72
|68
|277
|$12,348
|T36
|Elizabeth Szokol
|-7
|66
|69
|74
|68
|277
|$12,348
|T36
|Sarah Kemp
|-7
|68
|70
|70
|69
|277
|$12,348
|T36
|Sophia Schubert
|-7
|69
|68
|71
|69
|277
|$12,348
|T36
|Cheyenne Knight
|-7
|68
|69
|71
|69
|277
|$12,348
|T36
|Charlotte Thomas
|-7
|68
|70
|69
|70
|277
|$12,348
|T36
|Frida Kinhult
|-7
|72
|65
|70
|70
|277
|$12,348
|T36
|Ally Ewing
|-7
|67
|67
|72
|71
|277
|$12,348
|T45
|Pauline Roussin
|-6
|66
|71
|72
|69
|278
|$9,496
|T45
|Matilda Castren
|-6
|67
|71
|69
|71
|278
|$9,496
|T45
|Ruixin Liu
|-6
|68
|68
|71
|71
|278
|$9,496
|T45
|Ayaka Furue
|-6
|71
|68
|67
|72
|278
|$9,496
|T49
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-5
|68
|72
|70
|69
|279
|$7,803
|T49
|Brittany Altomare
|-5
|68
|71
|71
|69
|279
|$7,803
|T49
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-5
|69
|68
|73
|69
|279
|$7,803
|T49
|Esther Henseleit
|-5
|69
|70
|70
|70
|279
|$7,803
|T49
|Stacy Lewis
|-5
|68
|67
|74
|70
|279
|$7,803
|T49
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-5
|70
|70
|68
|71
|279
|$7,803
|T49
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-5
|69
|71
|68
|71
|279
|$7,803
|T56
|Albane Valenzuela
|-4
|71
|69
|72
|68
|280
|$6,488
|T56
|Anna Davis (a)
|-4
|70
|68
|71
|71
|280
|$0
|T56
|Karis Davidson
|-4
|69
|67
|72
|72
|280
|$6,488
|T56
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-4
|67
|68
|73
|72
|280
|$6,488
|T56
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-4
|66
|70
|70
|74
|280
|$6,488
|T61
|Jeongeun Lee5
|-3
|68
|72
|72
|69
|281
|$5,663
|T61
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-3
|67
|70
|74
|70
|281
|$5,663
|T61
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|-3
|66
|71
|73
|71
|281
|$5,663
|T61
|Dewi Weber
|-3
|68
|70
|70
|73
|281
|$5,663
|T61
|Andrea Lee
|-3
|70
|69
|68
|74
|281
|$5,663
|66
|Yu Liu
|-2
|70
|68
|71
|73
|282
|$5,308
|67
|Lauren Hartlage
|-1
|71
|68
|74
|70
|283
|$5,191
|T68
|Giulia Molinaro
|E
|69
|71
|72
|72
|284
|$4,769
|T68
|Jennifer Song
|E
|69
|70
|73
|72
|284
|$4,769
|T68
|Kaitlyn Papp
|E
|70
|70
|71
|73
|284
|$4,769
|T68
|Amanda Doherty
|E
|69
|71
|71
|73
|284
|$4,769
|T68
|Cristie Kerr
|E
|67
|73
|71
|73
|284
|$4,769
|T68
|So Yeon Ryu
|E
|70
|68
|72
|74
|284
|$4,769
|T68
|Perrine Delacour
|E
|66
|74
|68
|76
|284
|$4,769
|75
|Lauren Zaretsky (a)
|1
|68
|71
|73
|73
|285
|$0
|T76
|Yu-Sang Hou
|2
|73
|66
|76
|71
|286
|$4,428
|T76
|Rebecca Lee-Bentham
|2
|70
|70
|74
|72
|286
|$4,428
|T76
|Robynn Ree
|2
|65
|72
|73
|76
|286
|$4,428