2022 CP Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 CP Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Paula Reto, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Ottawa, Canada.

The South African broke through in one of the LPGA Tour's biggest non-major events, earning a one-shot victory over Nelly Korda and Hye Jin Choi, finishing on 19-under 265.

Lydia Ko finished just off the podium, ending up in fourth place and a shot out of a tie for second place. A Lim Kim finished solo fifth.

Reto won the $352,500 winner's share of the $2,350,000 purse.

CP Women's Open recap notes

Reto picks up the win in the 23nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Reto earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 78 of 156 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 Dana Open in Ohio.

2022 CP Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

