2022 D+D Real Czech Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Maximilian Kieffer, who earned the DP World Tour win at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic.

Kieffer earned his first-career DP World Tour title, taking the title in the rain-shortened 54-hole event. Kieffer shot a second-consecutive 66 to finish on 16-under 200.

Gavin Green, who led going into the final round, shot 71 on Sunday. His birdie bid on the final hole to force a playoff horseshoed out, giving the German the win.

Louis de Jager and Tapio Pulkkanen finished in a tie for third place.

Kieffer won the €297,500 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

D+D Real Czech Masters recap notes

Kieffer earned 10.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the 28th completed event of the season.

Kieffer earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Omega European Masters.

2022 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

