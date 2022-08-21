2022 D+D Real Czech Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 D+D Real Czech Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/21/2022
The 2022 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Maximilian Kieffer, who earned the DP World Tour win at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic.

Kieffer earned his first-career DP World Tour title, taking the title in the rain-shortened 54-hole event. Kieffer shot a second-consecutive 66 to finish on 16-under 200.

Gavin Green, who led going into the final round, shot 71 on Sunday. His birdie bid on the final hole to force a playoff horseshoed out, giving the German the win.

Louis de Jager and Tapio Pulkkanen finished in a tie for third place.

Kieffer won the €297,500 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

D+D Real Czech Masters recap notes

Kieffer earned 10.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 68 players finishing the event in the 28th completed event of the season.

Kieffer earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Omega European Masters.

2022 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Maximilian Kieffer -16 68 66 66 200 €297,500
2 Gavin Green -15 67 63 71 201 €192,500
T3 Louis De Jager -14 64 70 68 202 €98,875
T3 Tapio Pulkkanen -14 66 69 67 202 €98,875
5 Zander Lombard -13 70 69 64 203 €74,200
T6 Jake Mcleod -12 67 68 69 204 €56,875
T6 Marcel Schneider -12 66 67 71 204 €56,875
T8 Thriston Lawrence -11 68 69 68 205 €36,050
T8 Wilco Nienaber -11 71 67 67 205 €36,050
T8 Eddie Pepperell -11 69 68 68 205 €36,050
T8 Thomas Pieters -11 65 68 72 205 €36,050
T8 Carlos Pigem -11 68 69 68 205 €36,050
T13 Pep Angles -10 68 67 71 206 €23,432.50
T13 Zheng-Kai Bai -10 71 64 71 206 €23,432.50
T13 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -10 69 69 68 206 €23,432.50
T13 Tom Lewis -10 69 69 68 206 €23,432.50
T13 Renato Paratore -10 67 68 71 206 €23,432.50
T13 Antoine Rozner -10 67 70 69 206 €23,432.50
T13 Rory Sabbatini -10 68 69 69 206 €23,432.50
T13 Jack Senior -10 68 68 70 206 €23,432.50
T13 Cormac Sharvin -10 71 69 66 206 €23,432.50
T13 Lee Slattery -10 69 69 68 206 €23,432.50
T23 Laurie Canter -9 72 68 67 207 €17,675
T23 Jannik De Bruyn -9 71 69 67 207 €17,675
T23 Grant Forrest -9 67 68 72 207 €17,675
T23 Marcus Kinhult -9 68 70 69 207 €17,675
T23 Richard Mansell -9 67 66 74 207 €17,675
T23 Victor Perez -9 70 71 66 207 €17,675
T23 Ian Poulter -9 70 71 66 207 €17,675
T30 Oliver Farr -8 69 70 69 208 €15,050
T30 Stephen Gallacher -8 71 69 68 208 €15,050
T30 Kalle Samooja -8 71 68 69 208 €15,050
T33 Julien Brun -7 73 68 68 209 €12,381.25
T33 Jens Dantorp -7 70 71 68 209 €12,381.25
T33 Ross Fisher -7 70 69 70 209 €12,381.25
T33 Grégory Havret -7 70 70 69 209 €12,381.25
T33 Daan Huizing -7 70 70 69 209 €12,381.25
T33 Scott Jamieson -7 68 69 72 209 €12,381.25
T33 Frederic Lacroix -7 69 71 69 209 €12,381.25
T33 Oliver Wilson -7 70 69 70 209 €12,381.25
T41 Nino Bertasio -6 69 70 71 210 €9,800
T41 Sean Crocker -6 71 71 68 210 €9,800
T41 Joakim Lagergren -6 68 72 70 210 €9,800
T41 Joost Luiten -6 71 70 69 210 €9,800
T41 Zach Murray -6 71 68 71 210 €9,800
T41 Ricardo Santos -6 69 71 70 210 €9,800
T47 Alejandro Cañizares -5 69 72 70 211 €8,225
T47 John Catlin -5 71 68 72 211 €8,225
T47 Benjamin Hebert -5 70 66 75 211 €8,225
50 Hugo Leon -4 67 73 72 212 €7,525
T51 Grégory Bourdy -3 71 70 72 213 €6,510
T51 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -3 70 71 72 213 €6,510
T51 Jordan Gumberg -3 66 74 73 213 €6,510
T51 Søren Kjeldsen -3 70 70 73 213 €6,510
T51 David Tomi (a) -3 69 71 73 213 €0
T51 Johannes Veerman -3 66 72 75 213 €6,510
T57 Hennie Du Plessis -2 75 67 72 214 €5,600
T57 Andrea Pavan -2 70 71 73 214 €5,600
T57 Borja Virto -2 71 71 72 214 €5,600
T60 Maverick Antcliff -1 70 72 73 215 €5,075
T60 Angel Hidalgo -1 67 75 73 215 €5,075
T60 Ales Korinek -1 68 73 74 215 €5,075
T63 Thomas Aiken 1 70 72 75 217 €4,550
T63 Matej Baca (a) 1 71 71 75 217 €0
T63 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño 1 73 69 75 217 €4,550
T63 Uli Weinhandl 1 72 69 76 217 €4,550
67 Jordan Zunic 3 68 74 77 219 €4,200
68 David Carey 5 71 70 80 221 €4,025

