2022 BMW Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
08/18/2022 at 10:39 am
The 2022 BMW Championship purse is set for $15 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,700,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The BMW Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players.

The 68-player field is the event in the second FedEx Cup playoffs event on the PGA Tour schedule.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

This is the 47th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

BMW Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $15,000,000
Winner's share: $2,700,000
Field size: 68 players
36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 2,000 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets approximately 51 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,700,000
2 $1,620,000
3 $1,020,000
4 $720,000
5 $600,000
6 $540,000
7 $502,500
8 $465,000
9 $435,000
10 $405,000
11 $375,000
12 $345,000
13 $315,000
14 $285,000
15 $270,000
16 $255,000
17 $240,000
18 $225,000
19 $210,000
20 $195,000
21 $180,000
22 $168,000
23 $156,000
24 $144,000
25 $132,000
26 $120,000
27 $115,500
28 $111,000
29 $106,500
30 $102,000
31 $97,500
32 $93,000
33 $88,500
34 $84,750
35 $81,000
36 $77,250
37 $73,500
38 $70,500
39 $67,500
40 $64,500
41 $61,500
42 $58,500
43 $55,500
44 $52,500
45 $49,500
46 $46,500
47 $43,500
48 $41,100
49 $39,000
50 $37,800
51 $36,900
52 $36,000
53 $35,400
54 $34,800
55 $34,500
56 $34,200
57 $33,900
58 $33,600
59 $33,300
60 $33,000
61 $32,700
62 $32,400
63 $32,100
64 $31,800
65 $31,500
66 $31,200
67 $30,900
68 $30,600

