2022 BMW Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 BMW Championship purse is set for $15 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,700,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The BMW Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players.

The 68-player field is the event in the second FedEx Cup playoffs event on the PGA Tour schedule.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

This is the 47th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

Purse: $15,000,000

Winner's share: $2,700,000

Field size: 68 players

36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 2,000 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets approximately 51 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

