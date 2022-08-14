2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.
However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the top 70 players in total points, adding in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, qualify for the BMW Championship, played this year at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.
Four players played their way into the BMW Championship from outside the top 70 heading into this tournament.
- Lucas Glover (121)
- Adam Scott (77)
- Andrew Putnam (87)
- Wyndham Clark (79)
2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2022 BMW Championship
Previous ranking in parenthesis
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|PREV
|1
|Will Zalatoris
|3680.099
|12
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|3555.983
|1
|3
|Cameron Smith
|2547.568
|2
|4
|Sam Burns
|2428.512
|3
|5
|Tony Finau
|2260.697
|7
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|2174.538
|4
|7
|Patrick Cantlay
|2129.35
|5
|8
|Sepp Straka
|2109.303
|35
|9
|Rory McIlroy
|2103.875
|6
|10
|Justin Thomas
|1995.626
|8
|11
|Sungjae Im
|1992.503
|10
|12
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1944.508
|14
|13
|Cameron Young
|1854.761
|9
|14
|Jon Rahm
|1797.797
|16
|15
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1697.237
|11
|16
|Max Homa
|1675.291
|13
|17
|Jordan Spieth
|1574.228
|15
|18
|Viktor Hovland
|1467.389
|19
|19
|Joaquin Niemann
|1440.108
|20
|20
|Collin Morikawa
|1437.506
|22
|21
|Tom Hoge
|1424.42
|17
|22
|Billy Horschel
|1403.215
|18
|23
|Brian Harman
|1343.711
|55
|24
|J.T. Poston
|1299.538
|21
|25
|Joohyung Kim
|1129.688
|34
|26
|Davis Riley
|1126.031
|23
|27
|Sahith Theegala
|1098.658
|39
|28
|Kevin Kisner
|1059.736
|36
|29
|Corey Conners
|1054.303
|30
|30
|J.J. Spaun
|1035.084
|25
|31
|Aaron Wise
|1032.795
|27
|32
|Maverick McNealy
|1016.661
|31
|33
|K.H. Lee
|1006.399
|40
|34
|Lucas Glover
|998.881
|121
|35
|Denny McCarthy
|995.678
|42
|36
|Seamus Power
|990.479
|24
|37
|Shane Lowry
|979.627
|28
|38
|Keith Mitchell
|969.354
|37
|39
|Cameron Tringale
|956.873
|26
|40
|Trey Mullinax
|938.43
|70
|41
|Mito Pereira
|938.155
|38
|42
|Luke List
|937.82
|29
|43
|Russell Henley
|934.409
|32
|44
|Keegan Bradley
|924.949
|33
|45
|Adam Scott
|899.177
|77
|46
|Scott Stallings
|851.78
|41
|47
|Andrew Putnam
|846.731
|87
|48
|Kurt Kitayama
|838.627
|43
|49
|Sebastián Muñoz
|832.608
|45
|50
|Tyrrell Hatton
|829.974
|49
|51
|Cam Davis
|826.67
|66
|52
|Mackenzie Hughes
|820.679
|46
|53
|Si Woo Kim
|800.729
|48
|54
|Lucas Herbert
|796.457
|44
|55
|Emiliano Grillo
|772.333
|56
|56
|Tommy Fleetwood
|766.407
|47
|57
|Troy Merritt
|756.559
|64
|58
|Chez Reavie
|742.228
|51
|59
|Adam Hadwin
|733.513
|50
|60
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|714.067
|53
|61
|Chris Kirk
|706.519
|52
|62
|Taylor Moore
|704.114
|65
|63
|Matt Kuchar
|695.997
|54
|64
|Brendan Steele
|688.734
|57
|65
|Harold Varner III
|682.077
|58
|66
|Alex Noren
|681.096
|59
|67
|Taylor Pendrith
|676.753
|60
|68
|Marc Leishman
|672.356
|62
|69
|Alex Smalley
|657.665
|61
|70
|Wyndham Clark
|645.197
|79