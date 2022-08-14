2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the top 70 players in total points, adding in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, qualify for the BMW Championship, played this year at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

Four players played their way into the BMW Championship from outside the top 70 heading into this tournament.

Lucas Glover (121)

Adam Scott (77)

Andrew Putnam (87)

Wyndham Clark (79)

2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2022 BMW Championship

Previous ranking in parenthesis