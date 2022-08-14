2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship
2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship

08/14/2022 at 7:04 pm
The PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the top 70 players in total points, adding in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, qualify for the BMW Championship, played this year at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

Four players played their way into the BMW Championship from outside the top 70 heading into this tournament.

  • Lucas Glover (121)
  • Adam Scott (77)
  • Andrew Putnam (87)
  • Wyndham Clark (79)

2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2022 BMW Championship

Previous ranking in parenthesis

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV
1 Will Zalatoris 3680.099 12
2 Scottie Scheffler 3555.983 1
3 Cameron Smith 2547.568 2
4 Sam Burns 2428.512 3
5 Tony Finau 2260.697 7
6 Xander Schauffele 2174.538 4
7 Patrick Cantlay 2129.35 5
8 Sepp Straka 2109.303 35
9 Rory McIlroy 2103.875 6
10 Justin Thomas 1995.626 8
11 Sungjae Im 1992.503 10
12 Matt Fitzpatrick 1944.508 14
13 Cameron Young 1854.761 9
14 Jon Rahm 1797.797 16
15 Hideki Matsuyama 1697.237 11
16 Max Homa 1675.291 13
17 Jordan Spieth 1574.228 15
18 Viktor Hovland 1467.389 19
19 Joaquin Niemann 1440.108 20
20 Collin Morikawa 1437.506 22
21 Tom Hoge 1424.42 17
22 Billy Horschel 1403.215 18
23 Brian Harman 1343.711 55
24 J.T. Poston 1299.538 21
25 Joohyung Kim 1129.688 34
26 Davis Riley 1126.031 23
27 Sahith Theegala 1098.658 39
28 Kevin Kisner 1059.736 36
29 Corey Conners 1054.303 30
30 J.J. Spaun 1035.084 25
31 Aaron Wise 1032.795 27
32 Maverick McNealy 1016.661 31
33 K.H. Lee 1006.399 40
34 Lucas Glover 998.881 121
35 Denny McCarthy 995.678 42
36 Seamus Power 990.479 24
37 Shane Lowry 979.627 28
38 Keith Mitchell 969.354 37
39 Cameron Tringale 956.873 26
40 Trey Mullinax 938.43 70
41 Mito Pereira 938.155 38
42 Luke List 937.82 29
43 Russell Henley 934.409 32
44 Keegan Bradley 924.949 33
45 Adam Scott 899.177 77
46 Scott Stallings 851.78 41
47 Andrew Putnam 846.731 87
48 Kurt Kitayama 838.627 43
49 Sebastián Muñoz 832.608 45
50 Tyrrell Hatton 829.974 49
51 Cam Davis 826.67 66
52 Mackenzie Hughes 820.679 46
53 Si Woo Kim 800.729 48
54 Lucas Herbert 796.457 44
55 Emiliano Grillo 772.333 56
56 Tommy Fleetwood 766.407 47
57 Troy Merritt 756.559 64
58 Chez Reavie 742.228 51
59 Adam Hadwin 733.513 50
60 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 714.067 53
61 Chris Kirk 706.519 52
62 Taylor Moore 704.114 65
63 Matt Kuchar 695.997 54
64 Brendan Steele 688.734 57
65 Harold Varner III 682.077 58
66 Alex Noren 681.096 59
67 Taylor Pendrith 676.753 60
68 Marc Leishman 672.356 62
69 Alex Smalley 657.665 61
70 Wyndham Clark 645.197 79

