Korn Ferry Tour

08/12/2022 at 10:11 am
The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship purse is set for $850,000, with the winner's share coming in at $153,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Pinnacle Bank Championship field is headed by the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Brandon Harkins and more.

The event is played this year at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Pinnacle Bank Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $850,000
Winner's share: $153,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 23rd event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

During the Korn Ferry Tour events, a player who wins on the Korn Ferry Tour earns 600 points, up from the normal 500 in the regular season.

The top 25 players at the end of the combined 2022 regular season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The top 25 players in points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events alone also earn PGA Tour cards for the next season.

The winner of the Pinnacle Bank Championship will also earn approximately 14.7 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $153,000
2 $76,500
3 $51,000
4 $38,250
5 $32,300
6 $29,325
7 $27,200
8 $25,075
9 $23,375
10 $21,675
11 $20,103
12 $18,700
13 $17,425
14 $16,150
15 $15,300
16 $14,450
17 $13,600
18 $12,750
19 $11,900
20 $11,050
21 $10,328
22 $9,648
23 $8,968
24 $8,288
25 $7,650
26 $7,251
27 $6,885
28 $6,545
29 $6,290
30 $6,035
31 $5,823
32 $5,653
33 $5,483
34 $5,313
35 $5,143
36 $4,973
37 $4,803
38 $4,633
39 $4,463
40 $4,378
41 $4,293
42 $4,208
43 $4,123
44 $4,038
45 $3,953
46 $3,868
47 $3,825
48 $3,783
49 $3,740
50 $3,698
51 $3,655
52 $3,621
53 $3,604
54 $3,587
55 $3,570
56 $3,553
57 $3,536
58 $3,519
59 $3,502
60 $3,485
61 $3,468
62 $3,451
63 $3,434
64 $3,417
65 $3,400

