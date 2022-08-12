2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/12/2022 at 9:53 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational purse is set for $1,500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $250,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational field is headed by John Catlin, Andy Sullivan and more.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational is the 29th event of the season and the first event of the season in Northern Ireland.

The event is played at dual venues in Northern Ireland.

ISPS Handa World Invitational men's: What you need to know

Purse: $1,500,000
Winner's share: $250,000
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 8 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $250,000
2 $166,667
3 $93,900
4 $75,000
5 $63,600
6 $52,500
7 $45,000
8 $37,500
9 $33,600
10 $30,000
11 $27,600
12 $25,800
13 $24,150
14 $22,950
15 $22,050
16 $21,150
17 $20,250
18 $19,350
19 $18,600
20 $18,000
21 $17,400
22 $16,950
23 $16,500
24 $16,050
25 $15,600
26 $15,150
27 $14,700
28 $14,250
29 $13,800
30 $13,350
31 $12,900
32 $12,450
33 $12,000
34 $11,550
35 $11,250
36 $10,950
37 $10,650
38 $10,350
39 $10,050
40 $9,750
41 $9,450
42 $9,150
43 $8,850
44 $8,550
45 $8,250
46 $7,950
47 $7,650
48 $7,350
49 $7,050
50 $6,750
51 $6,450
52 $6,150
53 $5,850
54 $5,550
55 $5,250
56 $4,950
57 $4,650
58 $4,500
59 $4,350
60 $4,200
61 $4,050
62 $3,900
63 $3,750
64 $3,600
65 $3,450

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.