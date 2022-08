On this episode of Green Shoots, Ryan Ballengee talks to Sportsbox AI CEO and co-founder Jeehae Lee. Lee talks about the development of Sportsbox AI into an app used and endorsed by scores of PGA of America teaching professionals, as well as the importance of seed investment from the PGA of America-backed EP Golf Ventures fund.

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV!