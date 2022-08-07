2022 Wyndham Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
08/07/2022
The 2022 Wyndham Championship prize money payout is from the $7.3 million purse, with 84 professional players who complete four rounds at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Wyndham Championship prize pool is at $1,512,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $817,500. The Wyndham Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $16,380.

The Wyndham Championship field is headed by Sungjae Im, Tommy Kim, Will Zalatoris and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Wyndham Championship from the correct 2022 Wyndham Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, and those 84 remaining players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Wyndham Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 42 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Wyndham Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 Wyndham Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,314,000
2 $795,700
3 $503,700
4 $357,700
5 $299,300
6 $264,625
7 $246,375
8 $228,125
9 $213,525
10 $198,925
11 $184,325
12 $169,725
13 $155,125
14 $140,525
15 $133,225
16 $125,925
17 $118,625
18 $111,325
19 $104,025
20 $96,725
21 $89,425
22 $82,125
23 $76,285
24 $70,445
25 $64,605
26 $58,765
27 $56,575
28 $54,385
29 $52,195
30 $50,005
31 $47,815
32 $45,625
33 $43,435
34 $41,610
35 $39,785
36 $37,960
37 $36,135
38 $34,675
39 $33,215
40 $31,755
41 $30,295
42 $28,835
43 $27,375
44 $25,915
45 $24,455
46 $22,995
47 $21,535
48 $20,367
49 $19,345
50 $18,761
51 $18,323
52 $17,885
53 $17,593
54 $17,301
55 $17,155
56 $17,009
57 $16,863
58 $16,717
59 $16,571
60 $16,425
61 $16,279
62 $16,133
63 $15,987
64 $15,841
65 $15,695
66 $15,549
67 $15,403
68 $15,257
69 $15,111
70 $14,965
71 $14,819
72 $14,673
73 $14,527
74 $14,381
75 $14,235
76 $14,089
77 $13,943
78 $13,797
79 $13,651
80 $13,505
81 $13,359
82 $13,213
83 $13,067
84 $12,921

