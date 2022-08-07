2022 Shaw Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Shaw Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Canada.

Kelly and John Huston went into a playoff after regulation in the 54-hole event was not enough to find a winner. Kelly and Huston were both on 9-under 201.

In the first playoff hole, Kelly made 4 on the 18th hole and beat Huston to lock up the win.

Five finished tied for third place, each one shot out of the extra frame.

Kelly won the $352,500 winner's share of the $2,350,000 purse.

Shaw Charity Classic recap notes

Kelly wins the 16th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Kelly -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Boeing Classic.

2022 Shaw Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details