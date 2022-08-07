2022 Shaw Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Shaw Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/07/2022
The 2022 Shaw Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Canada.

Kelly and John Huston went into a playoff after regulation in the 54-hole event was not enough to find a winner. Kelly and Huston were both on 9-under 201.

In the first playoff hole, Kelly made 4 on the 18th hole and beat Huston to lock up the win.

Five finished tied for third place, each one shot out of the extra frame.

Kelly won the $352,500 winner's share of the $2,350,000 purse.

Shaw Charity Classic recap notes

Kelly wins the 16th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Kelly -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Boeing Classic.

2022 Shaw Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jerry Kelly -9 68 66 67 201 $352,500
2 John Huston -9 67 69 65 201 $206,800
T3 Joe Durant -8 70 70 62 202 $120,320
T3 Padraig Harrington -8 64 72 66 202 $120,320
T3 Dean Wilson -8 69 67 66 202 $120,320
T3 Alex Cejka -8 68 68 66 202 $120,320
T3 Kirk Triplett -8 65 68 69 202 $120,320
T8 Marco Dawson -7 70 70 63 203 $70,500
T8 Shane Bertsch -7 68 69 66 203 $70,500
T10 Tim Herron -6 68 70 66 204 $58,750
T10 Paul Goydos -6 66 68 70 204 $58,750
T12 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -5 70 71 64 205 $46,413
T12 Charlie Wi -5 69 71 65 205 $46,413
T12 K.J. Choi -5 71 69 65 205 $46,413
T12 Doug Barron -5 70 68 67 205 $46,413
T16 Mark Hensby -4 68 71 67 206 $37,600
T16 Thongchai Jaidee -4 68 71 67 206 $37,600
T16 Mario Tiziani -4 72 66 68 206 $37,600
T19 Mark O'Meara -3 73 67 67 207 $30,139
T19 Harrison Frazar -3 69 71 67 207 $30,139
T19 Colin Montgomerie -3 71 69 67 207 $30,139
T19 Brett Quigley -3 71 68 68 207 $30,139
T23 Steve Flesch -2 71 70 67 208 $20,637
T23 Mark Walker -2 72 68 68 208 $20,637
T23 John Daly -2 73 68 67 208 $20,637
T23 Mike Goodes -2 71 71 66 208 $20,637
T23 Stephen Ames -2 69 73 66 208 $20,637
T23 Matt Gogel -2 67 72 69 208 $20,637
T23 Paul Broadhurst -2 70 73 65 208 $20,637
T23 Robert Karlsson -2 66 73 69 208 $20,637
T23 Shaun Micheel -2 71 68 69 208 $20,637
T23 Alan McLean -2 68 70 70 208 $20,637
T23 Kevin Sutherland -2 72 65 71 208 $20,637
T34 Ken Tanigawa -1 73 67 69 209 $12,831
T34 David McKenzie -1 68 72 69 209 $12,831
T34 Len Mattiace -1 69 71 69 209 $12,831
T34 Fred Couples -1 72 69 68 209 $12,831
T34 Willie Wood -1 70 70 69 209 $12,831
T34 Russ Cochran -1 70 70 69 209 $12,831
T34 Billy Andrade -1 68 71 70 209 $12,831
T34 Jay Williamson -1 68 71 70 209 $12,831
T34 Y.E. Yang -1 68 70 71 209 $12,831
T34 Vijay Singh -1 68 67 74 209 $12,831
T44 David Branshaw E 69 72 69 210 $9,870
T44 David Frost E 77 68 65 210 $9,870
T46 Jeff Sluman 1 74 68 69 211 $8,695
T46 Scott Parel 1 70 69 72 211 $8,695
T46 Mike Weir 1 70 69 72 211 $8,695
T49 Paul Stankowski 2 72 69 71 212 $6,815
T49 Todd Fischer 2 73 68 71 212 $6,815
T49 Chris DiMarco 2 73 69 70 212 $6,815
T49 Olin Browne 2 71 69 72 212 $6,815
T49 David Morland IV 2 75 68 69 212 $6,815
54 Dicky Pride 3 72 74 67 213 $5,640
T55 Tom Byrum 4 69 73 72 214 $5,288
T55 Neal Lancaster 4 70 74 70 214 $5,288
T57 Corey Pavin 5 74 69 72 215 $4,700
T57 Jay Don Blake 5 74 71 70 215 $4,700
T57 Cameron Beckman 5 75 73 67 215 $4,700
T60 Stephen Leaney 6 70 74 72 216 $3,878
T60 Scott Dunlap 6 72 72 72 216 $3,878
T60 Steve Pate 6 73 73 70 216 $3,878
T60 Rob Labritz 6 74 72 70 216 $3,878
T64 Carlos Franco 7 72 71 74 217 $3,173
T64 Jeff Maggert 7 71 76 70 217 $3,173
T66 Dick Mast 8 71 73 74 218 $2,327
T66 Joey Sindelar 8 72 75 71 218 $2,327
T66 Guy Boros 8 75 72 71 218 $2,327
T66 Spike McRoy 8 75 74 69 218 $2,327
T66 Jonathan Kaye 8 72 78 68 218 $2,327
T66 Skip Kendall 8 77 75 66 218 $2,327
72 Scott Petersen 12 74 75 73 222 $1,786
73 Dennis Hendershott 13 70 81 72 223 $1,645

