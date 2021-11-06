2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The PGA Tour has announced the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 28 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.
The nearly $63 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 20-22 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
All five PGA Tour Champions majors return in 2022, with the US Senior Open at Saucon Valley in Pennsylvania and the Senior Open at Gleneagles Hotel.
The Senior PGA Championship moves back to Harbor Shores in Michigan, as it will continue to do in even-numbered years.
The Morocco Champions is back after it has been gone from the schedule during the pandemic.
The Charles Schwab Cup playoff remain the same, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Boca Raton Championship will have 54 players in Florida after a week off ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.
2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER
|RESULTS
|Jan. 20-22
|Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
|Hualalai Golf Course, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 18-20
|Chubb Classic
|Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, FL
|$1,600,000
|Winner
|Results
|Feb. 25-27
|Cologuard Classic
|Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ
|$1,800,000
|Winner
|Results
|Mar. 4-6
|Hoag Classic
|Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Mar. 18-20
|Trophy Hassan II
|TBA, Morocco
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Apr. 1-3
|Rapiscan Systems Classic
|TBA, MS
|$1,600,000
|Winner
|Results
|Apr. 22-24
|ClubCorp Classic
|Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Apr. 29 – May 1
|Insperity Invitational
|The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX
|$2,300,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 6-8
|Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA
|$1,800,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 12-15
|Regions Tradition
|Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL
|$2,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 26-29
|KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
|The Golf Club at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, MI
|$3,250,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 3-5
|Principal Charity Classic
|Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA
|$1,850,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 10-12
|American Family Insurance Championship
|University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI
|$2,400,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 23-26
|U.S. Senior Open Championship
|Saucon Valley Country Club, Bethlehem, PA
|$4,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 7-10
|Bridgestone Senior Players Championship
|Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 21-24
|Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex
|Gleneagles Resort, Gleneagles, Scotland
|$2,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 5-7
|Shaw Charity Classic
|Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, AB, Canada
|$2,350,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 12-14
|Boeing Classic
|The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 19-21
|Dick's Sporting Goods Open
|En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, NY
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 26-28
|The Ally Challenge
|Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 9-11
|Ascension Charity Classic
|Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 16-18
|Sanford International
|Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, SD
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 23-25
|Pure Insurance Championship
|Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 7-9
|Constellation Furyk and Friends
|Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 14-16
|SAS Championship
|Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 21-23
|Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 4-6
|TimberTech Championship
|The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 10-13
|Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ
|$2,500,000
|Winner
|Results