2022 AIG Women’s Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 AIG Women's Open purse is set for $7.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,095,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AIG Women's Open field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 21st event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season and the last of five majors on the schedule. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Muirfield in Scotland.

AIG Women's Open: What you need to know

Purse: $7,300,000

Winner's share: $1,095,000

Field size: 156 players

36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe

The winner also earns 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

