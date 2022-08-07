2022 AIG Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
08/07/2022 at 8:00 am
The 2022 AIG Women's Open purse is set for $7.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,095,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AIG Women's Open field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 21st event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season and the last of five majors on the schedule. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Muirfield in Scotland.

AIG Women's Open: What you need to know

Purse: $7,300,000
Winner's share: $1,095,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe

The winner also earns 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,095,000
2 $720,028
3 $521,498
4 $402,734
5 $323,565
6 $264,183
7 $220,638
8 $192,929
9 $173,135
10 $157,299
11 $145,419
12 $135,522
13 $126,813
14 $118,898
15 $111,771
16 $105,438
17 $99,899
18 $95,147
19 $91,190
20 $88,019
21 $84,857
22 $81,686
23 $78,524
24 $75,353
25 $72,584
26 $69,815
27 $67,037
28 $64,268
29 $61,499
30 $59,123
31 $56,747
32 $54,371
33 $51,995
34 $49,619
35 $47,645
36 $45,662
37 $43,687
38 $41,705
39 $39,722
40 $38,141
41 $36,560
42 $34,978
43 $33,389
44 $31,808
45 $30,620
46 $29,432
47 $28,244
48 $27,056
49 $25,868
50 $24,680
51 $23,893
52 $23,099
53 $22,304
54 $21,517
55 $20,723
56 $19,928
57 $19,142
58 $18,347
59 $17,560
60 $16,766
61 $16,372
62 $15,971
63 $15,578
64 $15,184
65 $14,783

