2022 AIG Women’s Open Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ashleigh Buhai, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour major win in a playoff at Muirfield in Scotland.

Buhai, the 54-hole leader by five shots, struggled on Sunday. She made a triple-bogey 7 on the 15th hole to drop out of the lead against In Gee Chun. Buhai ended up tied with Chun at 10-under 274, a shot ahead of former winner Hinako Shibuno.

Playing the 18th hole three times, the players tied and continued to a fourth playoff hole. Buhai finally prevailed on the fourth time of asking, securing her first major win.

Buhai won the $1,095,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.

AIG Women's Open recap notes

Buhai picks up the win in the 21st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Buhai earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 65 of 156 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

2022 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

