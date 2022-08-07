2022 AIG Women's Open Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2022 AIG Women’s Open Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/07/2022 at 5:43 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ashleigh Buhai, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour major win in a playoff at Muirfield in Scotland.

Buhai, the 54-hole leader by five shots, struggled on Sunday. She made a triple-bogey 7 on the 15th hole to drop out of the lead against In Gee Chun. Buhai ended up tied with Chun at 10-under 274, a shot ahead of former winner Hinako Shibuno.

Playing the 18th hole three times, the players tied and continued to a fourth playoff hole. Buhai finally prevailed on the fourth time of asking, securing her first major win.

Buhai won the $1,095,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.

AIG Women's Open recap notes

Buhai picks up the win in the 21st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Buhai earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 65 of 156 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

2022 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ashleigh Buhai -10 70 65 64 75 274 $1,095,000
2 In Gee Chun -10 68 66 70 70 274 $673,743
3 Hinako Shibuno -9 65 73 66 71 275 $488,285
T4 Leona Maguire -7 71 69 71 66 277 $309,546
T4 Minjee Lee -7 68 70 70 69 277 $309,546
T4 Madelene Sagstrom -7 70 65 71 71 277 $309,546
T7 Celine Boutier -5 68 70 74 67 279 $160,700
T7 Lydia Ko -5 71 70 70 68 279 $160,700
T7 Nasa Hataoka -5 71 69 71 68 279 $160,700
T7 Atthaya Thitikul -5 71 69 69 70 279 $160,700
T7 Brooke M. Henderson -5 70 70 69 70 279 $160,700
T7 Stephanie Kyriacou -5 70 68 70 71 279 $160,700
T13 A Lim Kim -4 70 71 69 70 280 $115,890
T13 Miyu Yamashita -4 69 68 71 72 280 $115,890
T15 Kotone Hori -3 72 68 72 69 281 $99,867
T15 Alison Lee -3 74 69 67 71 281 $99,867
T15 Hyo Joo Kim -3 73 66 70 72 281 $99,867
18 Sei Young Kim -2 74 70 67 71 282 $90,006
T19 Linn Grant -1 72 70 73 68 283 $83,350
T19 Louise Duncan -1 67 73 74 69 283 $83,350
T19 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -1 68 73 70 72 283 $83,350
T22 Georgia Hall E 70 72 70 72 284 $70,407
T22 Emily Kristine Pedersen E 70 70 72 72 284 $70,407
T22 Jeongeun Lee6 E 71 68 72 73 284 $70,407
T22 Eun-Hee Ji E 70 72 68 74 284 $70,407
T22 Charley Hull E 71 70 69 74 284 $70,407
T22 Inbee Park E 69 67 70 78 284 $70,407
T28 Ariya Jutanugarn 1 71 73 71 70 285 $55,306
T28 Xiyu Lin 1 72 70 72 71 285 $55,306
T28 Megan Khang 1 74 69 70 72 285 $55,306
T28 Rose Zhang (a) 1 72 70 70 73 285 $0
T28 Andrea Lee 1 72 67 72 74 285 $55,306
T28 Sung Hyun Park 1 72 69 68 76 285 $55,306
T28 Hye-Jin Choi 1 69 70 70 76 285 $55,306
T35 So Yeon Ryu 2 70 72 70 74 286 $46,554
T35 Hannah Green 2 71 66 74 75 286 $46,554
T37 Jennifer Kupcho 3 73 72 71 71 287 $41,007
T37 Jessica Korda 3 66 74 73 74 287 $41,007
T37 Cheyenne Knight 3 75 70 67 75 287 $41,007
T37 Mel Reid 3 73 68 70 76 287 $41,007
T41 Nelly Korda 4 70 74 72 72 288 $32,475
T41 Angela Stanford 4 73 72 70 73 288 $32,475
T41 Leonie Harm 4 73 70 72 73 288 $32,475
T41 Lilia Vu 4 76 68 70 74 288 $32,475
T41 Narin An 4 75 68 70 75 288 $32,475
T41 Marina Alex 4 70 69 72 77 288 $32,475
T41 Maja Stark 4 68 71 70 79 288 $32,475
T48 Bronte Law 5 73 71 71 74 289 $26,399
T48 Sarah Schmelzel 5 73 71 70 75 289 $26,399
T48 Whitney Hillier 5 72 69 73 75 289 $26,399
T51 Mo Martin 6 73 69 76 72 290 $23,442
T51 Jennifer Chang 6 72 73 72 73 290 $23,442
T51 Ally Ewing 6 76 67 72 75 290 $23,442
T54 Esther Henseleit 7 73 70 76 72 291 $20,852
T54 Lizette Salas 7 71 70 77 73 291 $20,852
T54 Albane Valenzuela 7 73 70 74 74 291 $20,852
T54 Brittany Altomare 7 70 71 76 74 291 $20,852
T58 In Kyung Kim 8 71 74 74 73 292 $17,600
T58 Lydia Hall 8 73 72 71 76 292 $17,600
T58 Wichanee Meechai 8 70 74 72 76 292 $17,600
T58 Paula Reto 8 74 70 69 79 292 $17,600
T58 Gaby Lopez 8 67 73 73 79 292 $17,600
63 Gemma Dryburgh 10 75 69 77 73 294 $16,043
64 Ryann O'Toole 11 71 73 71 80 295 $15,676
65 Lee-Anne Pace 12 71 73 75 77 296 $15,309

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.