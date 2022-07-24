2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Dundonald Links in Scotland.

The Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and more.

This is set to be a 114-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to Scotland ahead of the season's final major.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event being the precursor to the fifth and final major of the LPGA Tour year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 38 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open field

Marina Alex Beth Allen Carmen Alonso Brittany Altomare Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Pia Babnik Krista Bakker Lina Boqvist Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Trichat Cheenglab Hye-Jin Choi Chella Choi In Gee Chun Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Gabriella Cowley Diksha Dagar Laura Davies Manon De Roey Perrine Delacour Annabel Dimmock Gemma Dryburgh Louise Duncan Julia Engstrom Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Cloe Frankish Ayaka Furue Nicole Garcia Linn Grant Emma Grechi Hannah Green Johanna Gustavsson Georgia Hall Lydia Hall Mina Harigae Leonie Harm Nasa Hataoka Caroline Hedwall Brooke Henderson Kylie Henry Esther Henseleit Celine Herbin Maria Hernandez Alice Hewson Whitney Hillier Wei-Ling Hsu Charley Hull Nuria Iturrioz Eun Hee Ji Felicity Johnson Moriya Jutanugarn Ariya Jutanugarn Haeji Kang Jessica Karlsson Megan Khang Hyo Joo Kim Sei Young Kim A Lim Kim In Kyung Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Lydia Ko Jin Young Ko Nanna Koerstz Madsen Tiia Koivisto Noora Komulainen Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Karolin Lampert Bronte Law Maude-Aimee Leblanc Minjee Lee Andrea Lee Alison Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Jeongeun Lee6 Xiyu Lin Gaby Lopez Karoline Lund Kelsey MacDonald Meghan MacLaren Lucie Malchirand Tvesa Malik Hannah McCook Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Kim Metraux Becky Morgan Yealimi Noh Anna Nordqvist Sanna Nuutinen Ryann O'Toole Su Oh Lee-Anne Pace Inbee Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Ana Pelaez Trivino Pornanong Phatlum Sophia Popov Mel Reid Paula Reto Pauline Roussin Madelene Sagstrom Lizette Salas Yuka Saso Agathe Sauzon Sarah Schmelzel Sarah Schober Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Magdalena Simmermacher Marianne Skarpnord Maja Stark Lauren Stephenson Jasmine Suwannapura Emma Talley Kelly Tan Patty Tavatanakit Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras Atthaya Thitikul Michele Thomson Albane Valenzuela Anne van Dam Lilia Vu Chanettee Wannasaen Lindsey Weaver-Wright Linda Wessberg Ursula Wikstrom Chloe Williams Sophie Witt Christine Wolf Amy Yang Angel Yin Liz Young Arpichaya Yubol

