2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Dundonald Links in Scotland.
The Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and more.
This is set to be a 114-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to Scotland ahead of the season's final major.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event being the precursor to the fifth and final major of the LPGA Tour year.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 38 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.