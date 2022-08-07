2022 AIG Women's Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2022 AIG Women’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/07/2022 at 9:02 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 AIG Women's Open prize money payout is from the $7.3 million purse, with 63 professional players who complete four rounds at Muirfield in Scotland, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the AIG Women's Open prize pool is at $1,095,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $720,028. The AIG Women's Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $1$15,578 for 63rd place.

Two amateurs made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The AIG Women's Open field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Ashleigh Buhai, Jessic Korda, Lydia Ko and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 AIG Women's Open from the correct 2022 AIG Women's Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, and those players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 650 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 AIG Women's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 AIG Women's Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,095,000
2 $720,028
3 $521,498
4 $402,734
5 $323,565
6 $264,183
7 $220,638
8 $192,929
9 $173,135
10 $157,299
11 $145,419
12 $135,522
13 $126,813
14 $118,898
15 $111,771
16 $105,438
17 $99,899
18 $95,147
19 $91,190
20 $88,019
21 $84,857
22 $81,686
23 $78,524
24 $75,353
25 $72,584
26 $69,815
27 $67,037
28 $64,268
29 $61,499
30 $59,123
31 $56,747
32 $54,371
33 $51,995
34 $49,619
35 $47,645
36 $45,662
37 $43,687
38 $41,705
39 $39,722
40 $38,141
41 $36,560
42 $34,978
43 $33,389
44 $31,808
45 $30,620
46 $29,432
47 $28,244
48 $27,056
49 $25,868
50 $24,680
51 $23,893
52 $23,099
53 $22,304
54 $21,517
55 $20,723
56 $19,928
57 $19,142
58 $18,347
59 $17,560
60 $16,766
61 $16,372
62 $15,971
63 $15,578

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.