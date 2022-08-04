2022 AIG Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
08/04/2022
The 2022 AIG Women's Open purse is set for $7.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,095,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AIG Women's Open field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 21st event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season and the last of five majors on the schedule. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Muirfield in Scotland.

AIG Women's Open: What you need to know

Purse: $7,300,000
Winner's share: $1,095,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe

The winner also earns 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,095,000
2 $679,250
3 $492,750
4 $381,180
5 $306,808
6 $251,021
7 $210,116
8 $184,084
9 $165,491
10 $150,614
11 $139,456
12 $130,155
13 $121,976
14 $114,541
15 $107,843
16 $101,893
17 $96,692
18 $92,228
19 $88,509
20 $85,530
21 $82,559
22 $79,581
23 $76,610
24 $73,631
25 $71,033
26 $68,430
27 $65,820
28 $63,218
29 $60,619
30 $58,385
31 $56,155
32 $53,921
33 $51,691
34 $49,458
35 $47,603
36 $45,742
37 $43,884
38 $42,022
39 $40,161
40 $38,675
41 $37,190
42 $35,704
43 $34,211
44 $32,726
45 $31,609
46 $30,492
47 $29,379
48 $28,262
49 $27,145
50 $26,028
51 $25,291
52 $24,543
53 $23,798
54 $23,057
55 $22,312
56 $21,564
57 $20,827
58 $20,079
59 $19,341
60 $18,593
61 $18,224
62 $17,849
63 $17,480
64 $17,108
65 $16,732
66 $16,363
67 $15,994
68 $15,615
69 $15,246
70 $14,877

