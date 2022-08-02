2022 Cazoo Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Cazoo Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at The Celtic Manor Resort in City of Newport, Wales

The Cazoo Open field is headlined by the likes of Pep Angles, Edoardo Molinari, Jazz Janewattananond and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 24th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Wales after the Open at St. Andrews.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Cazoo Open field

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

James Ashfield

Zheng-Kai Bai

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Lucas Bjerregaard

Jacques Blaauw

Grégory Bourdy

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Archie Davies

Louis De Jager

Thomas Detry

David Dixon

Stephen Dodd

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Philip Eriksson

Ben Evans

Jens Fahrbring

Oliver Farr

Michael Farrier- Twist

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Tom Gandy

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Josh Geary

Ricardo Gouveia

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Luke Harries

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Angel Hidalgo

Daniel Hillier

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Greig Hutcheon

Sam Hutsby

Raphaël Jacquelin

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Anton Karlsson

Niall Kearney

Jesper Kennegard

Adam Keogh

Maximilian Kieffer

Søren Kjeldsen

Espen Kofstad

Tyler Koivisto

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Hurly Long

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Jake Mcleod

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Wilco Nienaber

Thorbjørn Olesen

Pedro Oriol

Chris Paisley

Dimitrios Papadatos

Renato Paratore

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Damien Perrier

Robin Petersson

Carlos Pigem

Alfie Plant

Benjamin Poke

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Phillip Price

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Lindsay Renolds

Jc Ritchie

Robert Rock

Lee Rooke

Ricardo Santos

Lorenzo Scalise

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Jack Senior

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Joel Sjöholm

Lee Slattery

Jordan Smith

Elvis Smylie

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Henric Sturehed

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Jesper Svensson

Connor Syme

Jonathan Thomson

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Romain Wattel

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Jordan Wrisdale

Huilin Zhang

Top 50 players in 2022 Cazoo Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.