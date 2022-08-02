2022 Cazoo Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Cazoo Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at The Celtic Manor Resort in City of Newport, Wales
The Cazoo Open field is headlined by the likes of Pep Angles, Edoardo Molinari, Jazz Janewattananond and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 24th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Wales after the Open at St. Andrews.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Cazoo Open field
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- James Ashfield
- Zheng-Kai Bai
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Jacques Blaauw
- Grégory Bourdy
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Archie Davies
- Louis De Jager
- Thomas Detry
- David Dixon
- Stephen Dodd
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Philip Eriksson
- Ben Evans
- Jens Fahrbring
- Oliver Farr
- Michael Farrier- Twist
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Tom Gandy
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Josh Geary
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Luke Harries
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Angel Hidalgo
- Daniel Hillier
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Greig Hutcheon
- Sam Hutsby
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Anton Karlsson
- Niall Kearney
- Jesper Kennegard
- Adam Keogh
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Espen Kofstad
- Tyler Koivisto
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Hurly Long
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Jake Mcleod
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Zach Murray
- Wilco Nienaber
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Pedro Oriol
- Chris Paisley
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Renato Paratore
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Damien Perrier
- Robin Petersson
- Carlos Pigem
- Alfie Plant
- Benjamin Poke
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Phillip Price
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Lindsay Renolds
- Jc Ritchie
- Robert Rock
- Lee Rooke
- Ricardo Santos
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Jack Senior
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Joel Sjöholm
- Lee Slattery
- Jordan Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Henric Sturehed
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Jesper Svensson
- Connor Syme
- Jonathan Thomson
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Romain Wattel
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Jordan Wrisdale
- Huilin Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 Cazoo Open field
There are no top-50 players in the field.