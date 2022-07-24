2022 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Darren Clarke, who earned the major win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Gleneagles Hotel's Kings Course in Scotland.

Clarke wound up winning the 72-hole senior major for the first time in his career by a shot over Padraig Harrington on 10-under 270.

After a lengthy weather delay, Clarke came to the final hole tied for the lead. Needing birdie on the par-5 closer to win, Clarke wound up just short of the green in two. He then got up-and-down for birdie with putter from 35 yards to secure the title.

Six players finished in a tie for third place, two shots out of the lead.

Clarke won the $432,204 winner's share of the $2,750,000 purse.

Senior British Open Championship recap notes

Clarke wins the 15th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Clarke -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including in their two operated majors: the Senior Players and the Tradition. However, there was a cut this week in the event, run by the Staysure Tour.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Senior Open Championship.

2022 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

