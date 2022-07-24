2022 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Darren Clarke, who earned the major win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Gleneagles Hotel's Kings Course in Scotland.
Clarke wound up winning the 72-hole senior major for the first time in his career by a shot over Padraig Harrington on 10-under 270.
After a lengthy weather delay, Clarke came to the final hole tied for the lead. Needing birdie on the par-5 closer to win, Clarke wound up just short of the green in two. He then got up-and-down for birdie with putter from 35 yards to secure the title.
Six players finished in a tie for third place, two shots out of the lead.
Clarke won the $432,204 winner's share of the $2,750,000 purse.
Senior British Open Championship recap notes
Clarke wins the 15th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Clarke -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including in their two operated majors: the Senior Players and the Tradition. However, there was a cut this week in the event, run by the Staysure Tour.
The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Senior Open Championship.
2022 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Darren Clarke
|-10
|65
|67
|69
|69
|270
|$432,204
|2
|Padraig Harrington
|-9
|66
|69
|69
|67
|271
|$288,187
|T3
|Mauricio Molina
|-8
|68
|69
|70
|65
|272
|$105,832
|T3
|Doug Barron
|-8
|69
|71
|67
|65
|272
|$105,832
|T3
|Ernie Els
|-8
|66
|69
|69
|68
|272
|$105,832
|T3
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-8
|66
|71
|67
|68
|272
|$105,832
|T3
|Steven Alker
|-8
|68
|68
|66
|70
|272
|$105,832
|T3
|Paul Broadhurst
|-8
|65
|70
|66
|71
|272
|$105,832
|9
|Colin Montgomerie
|-7
|70
|66
|68
|69
|273
|$58,122
|T10
|Paul Lawrie
|-5
|69
|70
|69
|67
|275
|$49,727
|T10
|Y.E. Yang
|-5
|73
|65
|68
|69
|275
|$49,727
|T12
|Alex Cejka
|-4
|70
|73
|64
|69
|276
|$40,975
|T12
|Bernhard Langer
|-4
|67
|68
|70
|71
|276
|$40,975
|T12
|Charlie Wi
|-4
|73
|66
|67
|70
|276
|$40,975
|T12
|James Kingston
|-4
|70
|69
|66
|71
|276
|$40,975
|T16
|Retief Goosen
|-3
|70
|69
|70
|68
|277
|$34,847
|T16
|Simon Khan
|-3
|66
|72
|70
|69
|277
|$34,847
|T16
|Mark Brown
|-3
|72
|67
|68
|70
|277
|$34,847
|19
|Stuart Appleby
|-2
|70
|67
|67
|74
|278
|$32,354
|T20
|Peter O'Malley
|-1
|71
|69
|70
|69
|279
|$28,813
|T20
|Stephen Ames
|-1
|64
|71
|74
|70
|279
|$28,813
|T20
|Ken Duke
|-1
|69
|69
|71
|70
|279
|$28,813
|T20
|Scott Parel
|-1
|66
|68
|74
|71
|279
|$28,813
|T20
|Kent Jones
|-1
|65
|70
|73
|71
|279
|$28,813
|T20
|Phillip Price
|-1
|69
|71
|68
|71
|279
|$28,813
|T20
|Jerry Kelly
|-1
|65
|70
|67
|77
|279
|$28,813
|T27
|Prayad Marksaeng
|E
|68
|71
|70
|71
|280
|$24,860
|T27
|Clark Dennis
|E
|69
|68
|69
|74
|280
|$24,860
|T29
|Carlos Franco
|1
|72
|71
|69
|69
|281
|$22,096
|T29
|Miguel Angel Martin
|1
|66
|70
|73
|72
|281
|$22,096
|T29
|Ian Woosnam
|1
|71
|70
|68
|72
|281
|$22,096
|T29
|Garry Houston
|1
|68
|69
|71
|73
|281
|$22,096
|T29
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|1
|69
|67
|71
|74
|281
|$22,096
|T34
|Thomas Bjørn
|2
|67
|74
|71
|70
|282
|$19,745
|T34
|Michael Watson
|2
|74
|65
|71
|72
|282
|$19,745
|T36
|Glen Day
|3
|64
|72
|77
|70
|283
|$17,873
|T36
|Harrison Frazar
|3
|69
|73
|69
|72
|283
|$17,873
|T36
|Tom Gillis
|3
|70
|70
|70
|73
|283
|$17,873
|T36
|Corey Pavin
|3
|69
|69
|71
|74
|283
|$17,873
|T36
|Marco Dawson
|3
|69
|69
|70
|75
|283
|$17,873
|T41
|Joakim Haeggman
|4
|71
|71
|74
|68
|284
|$15,144
|T41
|David Frost
|4
|67
|68
|77
|72
|284
|$15,144
|T41
|Richard Green
|4
|67
|72
|72
|73
|284
|$15,144
|T41
|Adilson Da Silva
|4
|69
|70
|71
|74
|284
|$15,144
|T41
|David Morland IV
|4
|71
|69
|69
|75
|284
|$15,144
|T41
|Andrew Oldcorn
|4
|70
|71
|67
|76
|284
|$15,144
|T47
|Kirk Triplett
|5
|72
|70
|72
|71
|285
|$12,182
|T47
|Stephen Dodd
|5
|69
|72
|71
|73
|285
|$12,182
|T47
|Clifford Kresge
|5
|72
|70
|70
|73
|285
|$12,182
|T47
|Paul Mcginley
|5
|71
|71
|69
|74
|285
|$12,182
|T47
|John Senden
|5
|67
|71
|72
|75
|285
|$12,182
|T47
|Woody Austin
|5
|70
|73
|67
|75
|285
|$12,182
|T53
|Dicky Pride
|6
|66
|73
|75
|72
|286
|$9,728
|T53
|Jean-François Remesy
|6
|69
|70
|73
|74
|286
|$9,728
|T53
|Markus Brier
|6
|67
|72
|73
|74
|286
|$9,728
|T53
|Greg Owen
|6
|69
|72
|71
|74
|286
|$9,728
|T53
|John Kemp (a)
|6
|73
|69
|67
|77
|286
|$0
|T58
|Wesley Short Jr
|7
|72
|71
|70
|74
|287
|$8,401
|T58
|Russ Cochran
|7
|73
|69
|70
|75
|287
|$8,401
|T60
|Trevor Foster (a)
|8
|71
|71
|73
|73
|288
|$0
|T60
|Richard Dinsdale
|8
|72
|71
|70
|75
|288
|$7,659
|T60
|André Bossert
|8
|70
|70
|71
|77
|288
|$7,659
|T63
|Yoshinobu Tsukada
|9
|70
|73
|72
|74
|289
|$6,852
|T63
|Paul Streeter
|9
|70
|71
|72
|76
|289
|$6,852
|T63
|Andrew Butterfield
|9
|67
|73
|72
|77
|289
|$6,852
|66
|Michael Campbell
|10
|71
|70
|72
|77
|290
|$6,312
|T67
|Michael Jonzon
|11
|71
|72
|76
|72
|291
|$5,899
|T67
|Rafael Faustino Gomez
|11
|76
|66
|72
|77
|291
|$5,899
|69
|Thomas Levet
|15
|69
|73
|74
|79
|295
|$5,487
|T70
|Harry Rudolph III
|16
|73
|68
|77
|78
|296
|$5,157
|T70
|Scott Henderson
|16
|69
|71
|75
|81
|296
|$5,157