2022 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/24/2022 at 4:17 pm
The 2022 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Darren Clarke, who earned the major win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Gleneagles Hotel's Kings Course in Scotland.

Clarke wound up winning the 72-hole senior major for the first time in his career by a shot over Padraig Harrington on 10-under 270.

After a lengthy weather delay, Clarke came to the final hole tied for the lead. Needing birdie on the par-5 closer to win, Clarke wound up just short of the green in two. He then got up-and-down for birdie with putter from 35 yards to secure the title.

Six players finished in a tie for third place, two shots out of the lead.

Clarke won the $432,204 winner's share of the $2,750,000 purse.

Senior British Open Championship recap notes

Clarke wins the 15th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Clarke -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including in their two operated majors: the Senior Players and the Tradition. However, there was a cut this week in the event, run by the Staysure Tour.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Senior Open Championship.

2022 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Darren Clarke -10 65 67 69 69 270 $432,204
2 Padraig Harrington -9 66 69 69 67 271 $288,187
T3 Mauricio Molina -8 68 69 70 65 272 $105,832
T3 Doug Barron -8 69 71 67 65 272 $105,832
T3 Ernie Els -8 66 69 69 68 272 $105,832
T3 Thongchai Jaidee -8 66 71 67 68 272 $105,832
T3 Steven Alker -8 68 68 66 70 272 $105,832
T3 Paul Broadhurst -8 65 70 66 71 272 $105,832
9 Colin Montgomerie -7 70 66 68 69 273 $58,122
T10 Paul Lawrie -5 69 70 69 67 275 $49,727
T10 Y.E. Yang -5 73 65 68 69 275 $49,727
T12 Alex Cejka -4 70 73 64 69 276 $40,975
T12 Bernhard Langer -4 67 68 70 71 276 $40,975
T12 Charlie Wi -4 73 66 67 70 276 $40,975
T12 James Kingston -4 70 69 66 71 276 $40,975
T16 Retief Goosen -3 70 69 70 68 277 $34,847
T16 Simon Khan -3 66 72 70 69 277 $34,847
T16 Mark Brown -3 72 67 68 70 277 $34,847
19 Stuart Appleby -2 70 67 67 74 278 $32,354
T20 Peter O'Malley -1 71 69 70 69 279 $28,813
T20 Stephen Ames -1 64 71 74 70 279 $28,813
T20 Ken Duke -1 69 69 71 70 279 $28,813
T20 Scott Parel -1 66 68 74 71 279 $28,813
T20 Kent Jones -1 65 70 73 71 279 $28,813
T20 Phillip Price -1 69 71 68 71 279 $28,813
T20 Jerry Kelly -1 65 70 67 77 279 $28,813
T27 Prayad Marksaeng E 68 71 70 71 280 $24,860
T27 Clark Dennis E 69 68 69 74 280 $24,860
T29 Carlos Franco 1 72 71 69 69 281 $22,096
T29 Miguel Angel Martin 1 66 70 73 72 281 $22,096
T29 Ian Woosnam 1 71 70 68 72 281 $22,096
T29 Garry Houston 1 68 69 71 73 281 $22,096
T29 Miguel Ángel Jiménez 1 69 67 71 74 281 $22,096
T34 Thomas Bjørn 2 67 74 71 70 282 $19,745
T34 Michael Watson 2 74 65 71 72 282 $19,745
T36 Glen Day 3 64 72 77 70 283 $17,873
T36 Harrison Frazar 3 69 73 69 72 283 $17,873
T36 Tom Gillis 3 70 70 70 73 283 $17,873
T36 Corey Pavin 3 69 69 71 74 283 $17,873
T36 Marco Dawson 3 69 69 70 75 283 $17,873
T41 Joakim Haeggman 4 71 71 74 68 284 $15,144
T41 David Frost 4 67 68 77 72 284 $15,144
T41 Richard Green 4 67 72 72 73 284 $15,144
T41 Adilson Da Silva 4 69 70 71 74 284 $15,144
T41 David Morland IV 4 71 69 69 75 284 $15,144
T41 Andrew Oldcorn 4 70 71 67 76 284 $15,144
T47 Kirk Triplett 5 72 70 72 71 285 $12,182
T47 Stephen Dodd 5 69 72 71 73 285 $12,182
T47 Clifford Kresge 5 72 70 70 73 285 $12,182
T47 Paul Mcginley 5 71 71 69 74 285 $12,182
T47 John Senden 5 67 71 72 75 285 $12,182
T47 Woody Austin 5 70 73 67 75 285 $12,182
T53 Dicky Pride 6 66 73 75 72 286 $9,728
T53 Jean-François Remesy 6 69 70 73 74 286 $9,728
T53 Markus Brier 6 67 72 73 74 286 $9,728
T53 Greg Owen 6 69 72 71 74 286 $9,728
T53 John Kemp (a) 6 73 69 67 77 286 $0
T58 Wesley Short Jr 7 72 71 70 74 287 $8,401
T58 Russ Cochran 7 73 69 70 75 287 $8,401
T60 Trevor Foster (a) 8 71 71 73 73 288 $0
T60 Richard Dinsdale 8 72 71 70 75 288 $7,659
T60 André Bossert 8 70 70 71 77 288 $7,659
T63 Yoshinobu Tsukada 9 70 73 72 74 289 $6,852
T63 Paul Streeter 9 70 71 72 76 289 $6,852
T63 Andrew Butterfield 9 67 73 72 77 289 $6,852
66 Michael Campbell 10 71 70 72 77 290 $6,312
T67 Michael Jonzon 11 71 72 76 72 291 $5,899
T67 Rafael Faustino Gomez 11 76 66 72 77 291 $5,899
69 Thomas Levet 15 69 73 74 79 295 $5,487
T70 Harry Rudolph III 16 73 68 77 78 296 $5,157
T70 Scott Henderson 16 69 71 75 81 296 $5,157

