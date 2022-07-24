2022 Hero Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Hero Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Fairmont St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The Hero Open field is headlined by the likes of Pep Angles, Edoardo Molinari, Jazz Janewattananond and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 23rd event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to England after the Open at St. Andrews.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Hero Open field

Pep Angles

Zheng-Kai Bai

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Lucas Bjerregaard

Jacques Blaauw

Christoffer Bring

Steven Brown

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Ashley Chesters

Russell Chrystie

Aaron Cockerill

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Adilson Da Silva

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Eduardo De La Riva

David Dixon

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Ben Evans

Oliver Farr

Jarryd Felton

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Graham Fox

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Tom Gandy

Josh Geary

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

John Gough

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Aman Gupta

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Grégory Havret

Björn Hellgren

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Angel Hidalgo

Daniel Hillier

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Greig Hutcheon

Habebul Islam

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Liam Johnston

Takumi Kanaya

Anton Karlsson

Masahiro Kawamura

Niall Kearney

Jesper Kennegard

Adam Keogh

Søren Kjeldsen

Espen Kofstad

Tyler Koivisto

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Hurly Long

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Jake Mcleod

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Pedro Oriol

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Dimitrios Papadatos

Eddie Pepperell

Damien Perrier

Carlos Pigem

Alfie Plant

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Jc Ritchie

Robert Rock

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Jack Senior

Cormac Sharvin

Laird Shepherd

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Joel Sjöholm

Lee Slattery

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Ben Stow

Henric Sturehed

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Jesper Svensson

Connor Syme

Jonathan Thomson

Simon Thornton

Kristof Ulenaers

Darius Van Driel

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Jordan Wrisdale

Daniel Young

Huilin Zhang

Top 50 players in 2022 Hero Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.