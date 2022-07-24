2022 Hero Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Hero Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Fairmont St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
The Hero Open field is headlined by the likes of Pep Angles, Edoardo Molinari, Jazz Janewattananond and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 23rd event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to England after the Open at St. Andrews.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Hero Open field
- Pep Angles
- Zheng-Kai Bai
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Jacques Blaauw
- Christoffer Bring
- Steven Brown
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Ashley Chesters
- Russell Chrystie
- Aaron Cockerill
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Adilson Da Silva
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Eduardo De La Riva
- David Dixon
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Ben Evans
- Oliver Farr
- Jarryd Felton
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Graham Fox
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Tom Gandy
- Josh Geary
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- John Gough
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Aman Gupta
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Grégory Havret
- Björn Hellgren
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Angel Hidalgo
- Daniel Hillier
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Greig Hutcheon
- Habebul Islam
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Liam Johnston
- Takumi Kanaya
- Anton Karlsson
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Niall Kearney
- Jesper Kennegard
- Adam Keogh
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Espen Kofstad
- Tyler Koivisto
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Hurly Long
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Jake Mcleod
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Pedro Oriol
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Eddie Pepperell
- Damien Perrier
- Carlos Pigem
- Alfie Plant
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Jc Ritchie
- Robert Rock
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Ricardo Santos
- Marcel Schneider
- Jack Senior
- Cormac Sharvin
- Laird Shepherd
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Joel Sjöholm
- Lee Slattery
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Ben Stow
- Henric Sturehed
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Jesper Svensson
- Connor Syme
- Jonathan Thomson
- Simon Thornton
- Kristof Ulenaers
- Darius Van Driel
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Jordan Wrisdale
- Daniel Young
- Huilin Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 Hero Open field
There are no top-50 players in the field.