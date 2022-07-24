2022 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2022 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/24/2022 at 11:43 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooke Henderson, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win in a major with a win at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Henderson won in dramatic fashion, making a birdie 4 on the par-5 finishing hole after snap-hooking her tee shot while tied for the lead with Sophia Schubert. The birdie put Henderson on 17-under 267 to win the tournament by a shot.

Schubert finished one shot ahead of five players, including Mao Saigo, Carlota Ciganda, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull and Hyo Joo Kim.

Henderson won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $6,500,000 purse.

Amundi Evian Championship recap notes

Henderson picks up the win in the 19th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the major winner's circle for the third time in her career.

By winning the event, Henderson earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 73 of 132 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open in Scotland.

2022 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Brooke M. Henderson -17 64 64 68 71 267 $1,000,000
2 Sophia Schubert -16 69 65 66 68 268 $586,262
T3 Mao Saigo -15 70 70 65 64 269 $283,420
T3 Lydia Ko -15 66 69 68 66 269 $283,420
T3 Charley Hull -15 66 69 67 67 269 $283,420
T3 Hyo Joo Kim -15 68 66 68 67 269 $283,420
T3 Carlota Ciganda -15 67 67 67 68 269 $283,420
T8 Linn Grant -13 67 71 69 64 271 $124,079
T8 Georgia Hall -13 69 71 66 65 271 $124,079
T8 Jin Young Ko -13 66 69 67 69 271 $124,079
T8 Atthaya Thitikul -13 68 66 68 69 271 $124,079
T8 Nelly Korda -13 64 67 71 69 271 $124,079
T8 Sei Young Kim -13 68 65 68 70 271 $124,079
T8 So Yeon Ryu -13 67 66 65 73 271 $124,079
T15 Yuna Nishimura -11 66 73 68 66 273 $86,021
T15 Nasa Hataoka -11 69 66 72 66 273 $86,021
T15 Ashleigh Buhai -11 68 70 67 68 273 $86,021
T15 Andrea Lee -11 69 65 70 69 273 $86,021
T19 Cheyenne Knight -10 65 73 70 66 274 $73,825
T19 Amy Yang -10 70 68 69 67 274 $73,825
T19 Ayaka Furue -10 63 72 71 68 274 $73,825
T22 Brittany Altomare -9 69 69 70 67 275 $63,746
T22 Hye-Jin Choi -9 71 68 67 69 275 $63,746
T22 Anna Nordqvist -9 67 69 70 69 275 $63,746
T22 In Gee Chun -9 67 72 66 70 275 $63,746
T22 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -9 68 69 68 70 275 $63,746
T27 Esther Henseleit -8 70 71 69 66 276 $53,522
T27 Gaby Lopez -8 70 70 66 70 276 $53,522
T27 Madelene Sagstrom -8 70 69 66 71 276 $53,522
T27 Albane Valenzuela -8 70 69 64 73 276 $53,522
T31 Stephanie Kyriacou -7 70 71 70 66 277 $43,812
T31 Hannah Green -7 72 68 69 68 277 $43,812
T31 Moriya Jutanugarn -7 70 70 69 68 277 $43,812
T31 Pornanong Phatlum -7 71 69 68 69 277 $43,812
T31 Jennifer Kupcho -7 71 70 65 71 277 $43,812
T31 A Lim Kim -7 70 68 67 72 277 $43,812
T37 Amanda Doherty -6 69 70 72 67 278 $36,270
T37 Xiyu Lin -6 70 70 69 69 278 $36,270
T37 Min Ji Park -6 67 69 70 72 278 $36,270
T40 Stephanie Meadow -5 71 69 71 68 279 $32,739
T40 Matilda Castren -5 68 73 68 70 279 $32,739
42 Eun-Hee Ji -4 67 72 69 72 280 $30,816
T43 Caroline Masson -3 73 69 73 66 281 $26,365
T43 Megan Khang -3 71 70 72 68 281 $26,365
T43 Minjee Lee -3 70 69 73 69 281 $26,365
T43 Lizette Salas -3 71 70 70 70 281 $26,365
T43 Jasmine Suwannapura -3 70 67 74 70 281 $26,365
T43 Yu Liu -3 69 72 69 71 281 $26,365
T43 Kelly Tan -3 69 68 72 72 281 $26,365
T50 Morgane Metraux -2 72 68 71 71 282 $21,505
T50 Olivia Cowan -2 73 66 71 72 282 $21,505
T50 Jeongeun Lee5 -2 71 69 69 73 282 $21,505
T50 Alison Lee -2 71 67 67 77 282 $21,505
T54 Pia Babnik -1 70 70 71 72 283 $18,937
T54 Ally Ewing -1 69 70 71 73 283 $18,937
T54 Sarah Kemp -1 69 67 74 73 283 $18,937
T54 Perrine Delacour -1 66 68 70 79 283 $18,937
T58 Wei-Ling Hsu E 73 69 72 70 284 $17,012
T58 Jenny Shin E 73 66 73 72 284 $17,012
T60 Jennifer Chang 1 71 71 73 70 285 $15,568
T60 Chella Choi 1 70 71 74 70 285 $15,568
T60 Gemma Dryburgh 1 71 70 72 72 285 $15,568
T60 Johanna Gustavsson 1 68 73 69 75 285 $15,568
T60 Rachel Heck (a) 1 70 71 68 76 285 $0
T65 Leona Maguire 2 70 71 74 71 286 $14,604
T65 Anna Davis (a) 2 70 69 74 73 286 $0
T65 Rose Zhang (a) 2 70 68 74 74 286 $0
T65 Sarah Schmelzel 2 71 70 69 76 286 $14,604
T69 Agathe Laisne 3 72 70 76 69 287 $13,802
T69 Marina Alex 3 72 68 74 73 287 $13,802
T69 Haeji Kang 3 70 71 72 74 287 $13,802
72 Pauline Roussin 9 71 70 73 79 293 $13,160
73 Isi Gabsa 12 71 70 80 75 296 $12,841

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.