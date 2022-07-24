2022 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooke Henderson, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win in a major with a win at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Henderson won in dramatic fashion, making a birdie 4 on the par-5 finishing hole after snap-hooking her tee shot while tied for the lead with Sophia Schubert. The birdie put Henderson on 17-under 267 to win the tournament by a shot.

Schubert finished one shot ahead of five players, including Mao Saigo, Carlota Ciganda, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull and Hyo Joo Kim.

Henderson won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $6,500,000 purse.

Amundi Evian Championship recap notes

Henderson picks up the win in the 19th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the major winner's circle for the third time in her career.

By winning the event, Henderson earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 73 of 132 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open in Scotland.

2022 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details