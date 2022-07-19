2022 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour major event at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

The LPGA Tour betting favorites this week are Minjee Lee and Nelly Korda, who come in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Jin Young Ko and Jin Young Ko are 12-to-1.

Lydia Ko is on 14-to-1.

2022 Amundi Evian Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Amundi Evian Championship, with the LPGA back in France for their fourth major of the year. This is a golf course where players can make up ground in a hurry, but they have to be strategic with tee shots and approach play, lest they find themselves on the wrong sides of the slopes throughout this golf course.

2022 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds: Outright winner