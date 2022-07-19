2022 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
07/19/2022 at 12:03 pm
The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour major event at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

The LPGA Tour betting favorites this week are Minjee Lee and Nelly Korda, who come in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Jin Young Ko and Jin Young Ko are 12-to-1.

Lydia Ko is on 14-to-1.

2022 Amundi Evian Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Amundi Evian Championship, with the LPGA back in France for their fourth major of the year. This is a golf course where players can make up ground in a hurry, but they have to be strategic with tee shots and approach play, lest they find themselves on the wrong sides of the slopes throughout this golf course.

2022 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Minjee Lee 900
Nelly Korda 900
Atthaya Thitikul 1200
Jin Young Ko 1200
Lydia Ko 1400
Brooke Henderson 2200
Nasa Hataoka 2400
Hye Jin Choi 2500
Sei Young Kim 2500
Hannah Green 2800
Hyo Joo Kim 3000
Jessica Korda 3000
Linn Grant 3300
Inbee Park 3500
Jennifer Kupcho 3500
In Gee Chun 4000
Anna Nordqvist 4500
Georgia Hall 4500
Leona Maguire 4500
Xiyu Lin 4500
Min Ji Park 5000
Yuna Nishimura 5000
Jeongeun Lee6 5500
Megan Khang 5500
Celine Boutier 6000
Madelene Sagstrom 6000
Carlota Ciganda 6600
Maja Stark 6600
Yuka Saso 6600
Lilia Vu 7000
Allisen Corpuz 7500
Chella Choi 7500
Marina Alex 7500
Charley Hull 8000
Ayaka Furue 9000
Matilda Castren 9000
Patty Tavatanakit 9000
So Yeon Ryu 9000
Bronte Law 10000
Eun Hee Ji 10000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 10000
Mao Saigo 10000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 10000
Ryann O'Toole 10000
Airiya Jutanugarn 12500
Jenny Shin 12500
Lizette Salas 12500
Moriya Jutanugarn 12500
Alison Lee 14000
Gaby Lopez 14000
Lauren Stephenson 14000
Brittany Altomare 15000
Su Oh 15000
Amy Yang 16000
Mina Harigae 16000

