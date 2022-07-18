2022 Amundi Evian Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout


07/18/2022
The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship purse is set for $6.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $975,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Amundi Evian Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 17th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Amundi Evian Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $6,500,000
Winner's share: $975,000
Field size: 132 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 600 points toward the Race to the CME Globe The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.



POSITION MONEY
1 $975,000
2 $604,812
3 $438,750
4 $339,407
5 $273,185
6 $223,512
7 $187,090
8 $163,911
9 $147,355
10 $134,108
11 $124,173
12 $115,892
13 $108,609
14 $101,988
15 $96,025
16 $90,727
17 $86,096
18 $82,121
19 $78,809
20 $76,157
21 $73,512
22 $70,860
23 $68,214
24 $65,562
25 $63,248
26 $60,931
27 $58,607
28 $56,290
29 $53,976
30 $51,987
31 $50,001
32 $48,012
33 $46,027
34 $44,038
35 $42,387
36 $40,729
37 $39,075
38 $37,417
39 $35,760
40 $34,437
41 $33,114
42 $31,792
43 $30,462
44 $29,140
45 $28,145
46 $27,151
47 $26,159
48 $25,165
49 $24,170
50 $23,176
51 $22,519
52 $21,853
53 $21,190
54 $20,530
55 $19,867
56 $19,201
57 $18,545
58 $17,878
59 $17,222
60 $16,556
61 $16,227
62 $15,893
63 $15,564
64 $15,233
65 $14,898
66 $14,570
67 $14,242
68 $13,904
69 $13,575
70 $13,247

