2022 Amundi Evian Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.
The Amundi Evian Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and more.
This is set to be a 114-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to France for major championship golf.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the fourth major of the LPGA Tour year.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $6.5 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Amundi Evian Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Na Rin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Pia Babnik
- Jess Baker
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Jensen Castle
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Anna Davis
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Mizuki Hashimoto
- Nasa Hataoka
- Rachel Heck
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Janie Jackson
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Tiia Koivisto
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Agathe Laisne
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Meghan MacLaren
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Benedetta Moresco
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Inbee Park
- Min Ji Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Sophia Popov
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Marianne Skarpnord
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Rose Zhang
