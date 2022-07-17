2022 Amundi Evian Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

The Amundi Evian Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and more.

This is set to be a 114-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to France for major championship golf.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the fourth major of the LPGA Tour year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $6.5 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Amundi Evian Championship field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Na Rin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Pia Babnik

Jess Baker

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Jensen Castle

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Anna Davis

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Johanna Gustavsson

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Mizuki Hashimoto

Nasa Hataoka

Rachel Heck

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Janie Jackson

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Tiia Koivisto

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Meghan MacLaren

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Benedetta Moresco

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Inbee Park

Min Ji Park

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Sophia Popov

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Marianne Skarpnord

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2022 Amundi Evian Championship field